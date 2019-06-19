John Bolton just got put in his place: report

National Security Adviser John Bolton has wanted a war with Iran since long before many Americans were even born. But according to The Daily Beast, he might be losing the internal battle to go to war.

After the Pentagon announced that they had “evidence” that Iran attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, political analysts began to speculate it would be used as a justification for war with Iran. But apparently, Trump realized the Middle East saber-rattling doesn’t play well in Middle America.

According to the Beast, administration officials have tried to calm those on Capitol Hill who are fearful they might have to run for reelection as Trump launches a war.

“It’s a major change in tone from the Trump administration,” the Beast said. “As recently as a few days ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on CBS “Face the Nation” that everything was on the table when it came to Iran, including military action.”

Bolton has been the one pushing internally for a confrontation.

“If you cross us, our allies or our partners, you harm our citizens, if you continue to lie, cheat and deceive, yes, there will indeed be hell to pay,” Bolton said in a 2018 speech in New York.

“We are getting messages from different parts of the administration,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ). “What I hear from you is very different [than what I hear from the president],” going on to say that Trump’s tweets seem to be focusing on changing Iran’s behavior not air strikes.

