John Bolton just got put in his place: report

Published

1 min ago

on

National Security Adviser John Bolton has wanted a war with Iran since long before many Americans were even born. But according to The Daily Beast, he might be losing the internal battle to go to war.

After the Pentagon announced that they had “evidence” that Iran attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, political analysts began to speculate it would be used as a justification for war with Iran. But apparently, Trump realized the Middle East saber-rattling doesn’t play well in Middle America.

According to the Beast, administration officials have tried to calm those on Capitol Hill who are fearful they might have to run for reelection as Trump launches a war.

“It’s a major change in tone from the Trump administration,” the Beast said. “As recently as a few days ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on CBS “Face the Nation” that everything was on the table when it came to Iran, including military action.”

Bolton has been the one pushing internally for a confrontation.

“If you cross us, our allies or our partners, you harm our citizens, if you continue to lie, cheat and deceive, yes, there will indeed be hell to pay,” Bolton said in a 2018 speech in New York.

“We are getting messages from different parts of the administration,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ). “What I hear from you is very different [than what I hear from the president],” going on to say that Trump’s tweets seem to be focusing on changing Iran’s behavior not air strikes.

Read the full report here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Illinois cops arrest man for being hospitalized while black

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

On Monday, Freeport, Illinois resident Shaquille Dukes was arrested outside of FHN Memorial Hospital with an IV attached to his arm.

The reason? A security guard accused him of "trying to leave the hospital to sell the IV equipment on eBay."

Dukes, who is African-American, has filed a racial profiling complaint with the city, insisting that this would never have happened to a white hospital patient. "I'm not just going to sit here and be complacent about what I know is an illegality," he told the Journal Standard.

‘A wild, disgusting, ugly ride’: MSNBC analyst warns 2020 will be ‘desperate’ Trump running to avoid arrest

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

During a panel discussion with political pundits, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace warned that we're about to enter one of worst campaigns of our lives.

Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker noted that President Donald Trump's Orlando kickoff was essentially a repeat of his 2016 kickoff, with the same policies and same promises.

"It felt like déjà vu for both of us who covered the 2016 campaign because it was the same 'populist' messages, same grievances, same lines, even and the same response with the same crowd. And the same logo," Rucker said.

But it was MoveOn communications chief Karine Jean-Pierre that warned of a horrific election season as Trump runs a race not only for his presidency but for his life.

Hope Hicks denied under oath knowing about Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks on Wednesday denied under oath knowing anything about the hush-money scheme set up by former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen to pay off President Donald Trump's former mistresses.

"Hicks told lawmakers today that she did not have knowledge during 2016 campaign of hush-money payments made in run-up to election," reports CNN's Manu Raju. "Also she wouldn’t discuss what she learned about those payments during her time at White House because of immunity claims."

Hicks told lawmakers today that she did not have knowledge during 2016 campaign of hush-money payments made in run-up to election, per sources. Also she wouldn’t discuss what she learned about those payments during her time at WH bc of immunity claims https://t.co/GZWqzCzpGX

