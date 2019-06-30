John Oliver encourages Trump to treat women with the same respect he shows ‘murderous autocrats’
In his Sunday opener, HBO host John Oliver noted the irony of President Donald Trump waiting for consent from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un before he crossed the line from the DMZ into the country.
“This week was a big one for Trump and diplomacy,” Oliver said. “Two words that go together like fire and Chicago 1871.”
Oliver noted that the week Trump spent at the G-20 was an epic disaster where the American president joked with Russian President Vladimir Putin about not hacking the elections anymore and called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman his “friend.”
But Sunday morning, when Trump seemed “thrilled” he was invited to North Korea.
“It’s just an honor to be with you,” Trump told Kim, who looked on with a slight smirk. “It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line and I was proud to step over the line. I thought you might do that. I wasn’t sure, but I was ready to do it, and I want to thank you, it’s been great.”
“Oh!” Oliver exclaimed. “That’s actually nice. So, Trump wanted to step over the line. Was ready to do it. But waited until he received affirmative consent. What a refreshing change of pace for him. Maybe Trump’s plan moving forward should be: treat women with the same respect you do murderous autocrats!”
Watch his comments below:
England wonders if they can usurp USA as women’s World Cup grande finale looms
England are aiming to make history as they prepare to take on the USA with a first ever women's World Cup final squarely in their sights, as a landmark tournament moves towards a nail-biting climax.
The World Cup in France has generated record TV audiences for the women's game and Phil Neville's side come into Tuesday's clash against the reigning champions in Lyon with more people than ever expected to tune in to see the Lionesses push to go one better than in the previous two editions, when they lost out in the semis.
"You get to these moments in life and you think grasp it with both hands, both feet and all your body and that's what we've been saying to the players: don't get to a semi-final and have any regrets," Neville told reporters on Sunday.
Black LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month — but says fight for equality is far from over
Like the broader movement of which it is a part, the black LGBTQ community is celebrating advances since the historic Stonewall riots in New York -- while continuing to face serious discrimination and ill-treatment.
Some 15,000 people took part in Saturday's Harlem Pride parade, an offshoot of New York's larger Pride March on Sunday. The setting was a neighborhood long synonymous with African American culture.
The first such parade in Harlem, 10 years ago, drew only 2,000 people.
"It's important that we have a community for gay people, especially African American gay people, because you don't really hear too much about them," Leon McCutcheon, who is black, gay and 60.
King Tutankhamun sculpture’s London auction sparks Egyptian outcry
A 3,000-year-old head sculpture of an eternally-young Tutankhamun -- the Egyptian pharaoh known as King Tut -- goes under the hammer this week in London despite an outcry from Cairo.
Christie's expects the 28.5-centimetre (11-inch) brown quartzite relic from the Valley of the Kings to fetch more than £4 million ($5.1 million, 4.5 million euros) on Thursday.
The Financial Times reported that it was the first such Egyptian statuette to go on the market since 1985.
The pharaoh's finely-chiselled head -- its serene eyes and puffed lips emoting a sense of eternal peace -- comes from the private Resandro Collection of ancient art that Christie's last sold in 2016 for £3 million.