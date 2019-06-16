John Oliver unleashes epic supercut of Fox News host who can’t stop bragging about learning German in high school

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took German as his foreign language in high school. If you didn’t know that, then you likely don’t watch Fox News, because the host has made a claim several dozen times.

HBO host John Oliver spent a few moments out of his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight” to mock Kilmeade for his desire to remind people of his three years of classes frequently.

Kilmeade has talked about it so many times that his co-hosts began preempting his comment every time the country of Germany is mentioned, or the German Chancellor Angela Merkel appears on the screen.

Watch the hilarious mockery below: