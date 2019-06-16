John Oliver unleashes epic supercut of Fox News host who can’t stop bragging about learning German in high school
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took German as his foreign language in high school. If you didn’t know that, then you likely don’t watch Fox News, because the host has made a claim several dozen times.
HBO host John Oliver spent a few moments out of his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight” to mock Kilmeade for his desire to remind people of his three years of classes frequently.
Kilmeade has talked about it so many times that his co-hosts began preempting his comment every time the country of Germany is mentioned, or the German Chancellor Angela Merkel appears on the screen.
Watch the hilarious mockery below:
Trump thinks he can create his own healthcare law that will take the issue off the table for Democrats
One of the significant issues Republicans lost on in 2018 was their nearly decade-long crusade to unmake the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
This week Trump will announce that he's running for president again, and he promises a surprise announcement while there. While it's unclear what he intends for the surprise, one thing he is talking about is a better healthcare law than the Democratic one.
According to The New York Times, Trump is "vowing to issue the plan within a month or two, reviving a campaign promise with broad consequences for next year’s contest."
Trump will go far-right in 2020 election because he thinks that’s why the GOP lost in 2018
An MSNBC panel speculated that one of the things President Donald Trump will do when he announces his reelection campaign this week is run a rerun of 2016. The reason, the panel explained, is he thinks it's the one thing that has worked for him.
Sunday, it was announced that Trump was so furious with his lousy poll numbers that he fired the team of pollsters. Trump apologists claimed that the anger had more to do with the leak of the poll numbers to the public.
Either way, Trump is in trouble, whether he's willing to admit it or not. But his solution is characteristically "Trump."
WATCH: Trump stops ABC film crew to restart interview after his chief of staff coughed
President Donald Trump was very displeased when his chief of staff had the audacity to cough or sneeze during his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. The full interview finally aired on "20/20" Sunday, showing the president in the Oval Office and outside in the Rose Garden.
The ABC interview showed the moment where Mick Mulvaney coughed, and Trump stopped the interview abruptly.
The two were discussing why Trump wouldn't release his taxes.