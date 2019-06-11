Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.

“I can tell you, I’m pretty sure what’s going to happen five years from now,” Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. “The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you’re not quite sure what’s going to happen five years from now — I’m pretty sure I can tell you what’s going to happen.”

“More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!” the former host said. “And I’m awfully tired of hearing that it’s a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn’t shout, ‘Death to Tribeca!’ They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back.”

Watch Jon Stewart’s testimony below.