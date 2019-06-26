Joy Reid: Trump supporters want photos of dead migrants ‘to prove to them that he’s hurting the right people’

MSNBC host Joy Reid observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s core base does not punish him for policies that led to the death of migrant because he is “hurting the right people.”

Prior to Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Reid observed that the event was happening amid the publishing of a photo which showed the drowning deaths of a migrant father and his daughter.

“How do you restore a sense of the America that we’ve said we are for the longest time?” Reid asked. “Because what Donald Trump has done is dismantle that America and replace it with this, with deliberate cruelty to children, with this hideous system that legitimately gets talked about as concentration camps.”

“But what we’re seeing is horror,” she continued. “And the horror is deliberate.”

According to Reid, “Cruelty” is the point of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.

“His base want to see this cruelty to prove to them that he’s hurting the right people,” the MSNBC host added.

