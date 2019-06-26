Joy Reid: Trump supporters want photos of dead migrants ‘to prove to them that he’s hurting the right people’
MSNBC host Joy Reid observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s core base does not punish him for policies that led to the death of migrant because he is “hurting the right people.”
Prior to Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Reid observed that the event was happening amid the publishing of a photo which showed the drowning deaths of a migrant father and his daughter.
“How do you restore a sense of the America that we’ve said we are for the longest time?” Reid asked. “Because what Donald Trump has done is dismantle that America and replace it with this, with deliberate cruelty to children, with this hideous system that legitimately gets talked about as concentration camps.”
“But what we’re seeing is horror,” she continued. “And the horror is deliberate.”
According to Reid, “Cruelty” is the point of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.
“His base want to see this cruelty to prove to them that he’s hurting the right people,” the MSNBC host added.
2020 Election
This botched fact-check accused Bernie Sanders of being ‘misleading’ for when he was 100 percent correct
Ahead of the Democrats' first 2020 primary debate on Wednesday, the Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler published a piece listing claims from many of the prominent candidates. And on many counts, it showed a bizarre tendency to apply undue criticism to the Democrats.
While President Donald Trump has provided an unending amount of work for fact-checkers, and fact-checking has been endlessly valuable under his presidency, the practice is not without its flaws. Kessler, in particular, has previously been called out for applying bizarrely specific standards to statements and sometimes calling obviously true statements "misleading" if he doesn't like what they imply.
CNN
CNN’s Toobin shuts down Rick Santorum for spinning about the Mueller report
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue that there was no point to Democrats calling former special counsel Robert Mueller for a public hearing — but legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin quickly shut him down.
"The Democrats think it will spark some sort of outrage for impeachment," said Santorum. "I just think, and this is why the president is frustrated, it's because they won't let go. They won't accept the fact that the American public moved on and they haven't."
"Jeff? Has the American public moved on?" asked Cooper.
Fox News host jokes about Sarah Sanders’ exit: It’s hard being ‘mouthpiece for a racist, traitorous Nazi president’
Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday joked that President Donald Trump is a "racist, traitorous Nazi president."
Watters marked the last day of Sarah Sanders' tenure as White House press secretary by recalling that she had been a favorite target of activists.
"You are supposed to chase Sarah Sanders out of the restaurant, remember that?" Watters asked Fox News host Martha MacCallum. "They have to dehumanize Sarah Sanders, they have to isolate her, make her feel like not a real person because, remember, she is the mouthpiece for the racist, traitorous Nazi president. He cages kids, sexually assaults people, he is a madman."