Judge rules Congress can’t sue the president for border wall in his jurisdiction
A U.S. judge has dismissed a House of Representatives suit challenging Trump’s border wall.
According to Washington Post legal reporter Spencer Hsu, the judge said one chamber of Congress cannot sue the Executive branch:
“U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote in 24 page opinion: “While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority,” he tweeted Monday with a screen capture of the court documents.
“The Court, therefore, lacks jurisdiction to hear the House’s claims and will deny its motion,” the judge said.
It’s unclear whether Congress will take steps to seek a higher court.