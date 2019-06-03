Judge rules Congress can’t sue the president for border wall in his jurisdiction

A U.S. judge has dismissed a House of Representatives suit challenging Trump’s border wall.

According to Washington Post legal reporter Spencer Hsu, the judge said one chamber of Congress cannot sue the Executive branch:

“U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote in 24 page opinion: “While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority,” he tweeted Monday with a screen capture of the court documents.

BREAKING U.S. judge dismisses House suit challenging Trump's border wall, ruling one chamber of Congress cannot sue Executive branch: pic.twitter.com/vqx0xF1Y0O — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) June 3, 2019

“The Court, therefore, lacks jurisdiction to hear the House’s claims and will deny its motion,” the judge said.

It’s unclear whether Congress will take steps to seek a higher court.