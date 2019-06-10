Judge rules Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic must remain open — at least temporarily

Republican efforts to force the closure of Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic were blocked in court on Monday.

“A St. Louis judge has granted a preliminary injunction, allowing Missouri’s last abortion clinic to stay open for now,” WDAF-TV reported Monday.

Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region sued the state after it refused to renew its license.

“Judge Michael Stelzer issued a temporary reprieve on May 31, preventing the license from expiring until he heard arguments from both sides last week. Then on Monday, he issued the temporary injunction, letting the St. Louis clinic continue its operations for now,” the station reported.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, under Rep. Governor Mike Parson, has crusaded against abortion access.

“The ruling represents a blow to Republican Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials, who said the clinic had numerous violations that had to be addressed in order to renew the license,” Politico noted.