Kamala Harris blisters Trump over foreign interference comments: He ‘doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well’
On Wednesday, in conversation with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared some sharply critical thoughts on President Donald Trump’s defense of using political dirt from foreign adversaries.
“These are stunning comments from the president,” said Ruhle. “What’s your reaction?”
“Well, Stephanie, listen,” said Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. “He’s the commander in chief, and has a duty and a responsibility to the American people to be a defender, if not the greatest defender of our democracy. But to quite the contrary, what we hear tonight is that he is yet again open to the idea of working with foreign governments to undermine the integrity of our election system. It’s outrageous and it tells me the guy just doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well.”
“But you could be in a position running against the president where he is now welcoming foreign interference,” said Ruhle. “Are you concerned? Do you feel like your campaign is secure?”
“I am very concerned, Stephanie,” said Harris. “I am a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. On a regular basis, we receive reports about threats to our national security. There are public reports about the fact that Russia interfered in the election of the President of the United States in 2016. We have heard even most recently from Christopher Wray of the FBI that this is an ongoing threat and something we should be concerned about in 2020. I am a leader on a bipartisan bill in the United States Senate to upgrade the security of our elections infrastructure.”
“And yes, I am concerned for all of those reasons, and the American public should be concerned, and most of all the President of the United States should be concerned,” Harris continued. “But yet again, this president is putting his self-interest in front of the interest of our democracy, and the integrity of our democracy, and the American people’s confidence in the security and integrity of our election system, which is one of the strongest and most important pillars of our democracy which gives us a role of leadership around the world.”
“People respect that we fight for our democracy, even when it is difficult to do so,” Harris added.
Bush ethics lawyer calls for Bill Barr to be impeached in epic rant
Richard Painter, former ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush was furious about the recent news that President Donald Trump is more than willing to accept help from foreign powers to undermine his political opponents.
In an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, Painter said that the acts by Russia and other foreign government are an example of "subversion and foreign espionage." Meanwhile, the president of the United States finds the act acceptable.
Painter warned that if Congress doesn't open an impeachment inquiry then he'll continue to do it, time and time again. "We're going to have a repeat of 2016," he said. If Republicans in the Senate are unwilling to put the country first, Painter said they need to be kicked out in 2020.
CNN
Former White House official slams Trump’s flagrant lawlessness: the president loves ‘creating loopholes for himself’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," political analyst and former White House staffer David Gergen explained just how problematic it is that President Donald Trump once again embraced the idea of accepting dirt on his political opponents from a foreign geopolitical adversary.
"It seems pretty clear in that he's saying if he was Don Jr., and what Don Jr. did was totally appropriate, not to call the FBI, even though he was approached by someone saying they were representing the Russian government."
"Anybody who thought about this, the first thing they would do is call a lawyer for the organization they're working for and say, 'what is the right thing to do with this bombshell I've just received?'" said Gergen. "You know, I went through this way back when in the Carter versus Reagan race of 1980. We got a briefing book that just appeared over the transcript that belonged to the other side, and when we found out more about it, we just called the FBI, and we wanted to make sure our skirts were clean, and that's the best position you're in."
Trump ‘will put self-interest ahead of country’: Legal scholar reveals what president means by ‘the FBI is wrong’
Legal analyst and Professor Maya Wiley explained in a phone interview with MSNBC that Trump is revealing a lot about himself in this new ABC interview.
Host Ari Melber asked if it was Trump's call to overrule the FBI.
"He’s not qualified to override the FBI’s statement of law," Wiley said laughing. "He’s not an attorney. As someone who lacks foreign policy and counterintelligence experience is once again refusing to listen to his experts in government. That’s one thing and it’s bad."
Now, Trump is saying that a foreign government like Russia or China, he would accept the intelligence from them on his opponent.