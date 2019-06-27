‘Kamala Harris had a moment that was 2 hours long’: Van Jones reacts to Dem debate
CNN host Van Jones argued on Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) won the second Democratic presidential debate.
“Kamala Harris had a moment that was two hours long,” Jones proclaimed following the event. “A star was born tonight. This is a masterful performance. She completely dominated the stage, and most importantly, she would kick Donald Trump’s butt, and she proved it tonight. That was — if you had any doubt that you could nominate a woman that would take Donald Trump to the woodshed, she just took it away from you.”
According to Jones, former Vice President Joe Biden had a “breakdown” at the debate.
“Tonight we had a breakdown,” he asserted. “Biden had the most to lose, and I think he lost it in that he never became that guy that everybody goes, that’s Joe. This is the guy who is going to make Trump look like an idiot. This is the guy who’s going to bring us back together.”
“He just couldn’t pull it together,” Jones said.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Ocasio-Cortez demands House and Senate pass ‘clean humanitarian’ bill for border children with ‘no tricks’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is trying to ram through a bill that does nothing more than fund more military on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House passed their version of a bill for humanitarian aid to get soap and supplies to children on the border, but it was denied by the Senate. McConnell then pushed through his own bill, which AOC said plays on the fact that members are trying to get back to their districts for Independence Day celebrations. She said she's willing to stay and get it right.
2020 Election
Justice Roberts called out for pro-GOP gerrymandering ruling: ‘He’s absolutely doing politics’
Addressing a closely-decided Supreme Court decision that allows majority legislatures to gerrymander districts to retain control of statehouses, the head of the Constitutional Accountability Center mocked Chief Justice John Roberts for his purely political deciding vote while acting like he is above politics.
According to Elizabeth Wydra, Roberts has gone to great lengths to make the conservative court appear to be non-partisan but that his authoring of the 5-4 decision was a tip-off that he is still a Republican at heart.
"Elizabeth, we heard a for foreshadowing of this from Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the huge importance of the census decision -- which we'll get to in a few moments to the fight over the travel ban -- and talked about the concern over divisions like this, 5-4 divisions ... and that's exactly what happened here," CNN host Poppy Harlow prodded.
CNN analyst: The Supreme Court is ‘building a perpetual motion machine’ to keep Republicans in power
CNN contributor Ron Brownstein observed on Thursday that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are "building a perpetual motion machine" to keep Republicans in power.
Brownstein made the remarks after the Supreme Court ruled that it does not have a role in preventing partisan gerrymandering.
"It’s a consistent pattern," Brownstein explained. "The evidence begins to accumulate what the five Republican justices on the court are doing is building a perpetual motion machine that benefit the prospects and make it more likely it will be Republicans taking the justices."