Kamala Harris slams Trump’s ‘pathological failure of leadership’: ‘We need to begin impeachment proceedings’
California Senator Kamala Harris gave an impassioned speech before delegates to the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.
Harris, who was elected twice as both San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, took a prosecutorial approach to counter President Donald Trump.
“He obstructed justice and then hired an attorney general to clean up the crime scene,” Harris charged.
“We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander-in-chief,” Bloomberg reported Harris said, “to thunderous applause.”
Joe Biden is the only leading 2020 hopeful who did not attend the convention.
Harris also slammed Trump’s trade wars.
“I like to call it Trump’s trade tax,’’ Harris said. “His trade tax is taking $1.4 billion out of working people’s pockets every month.”
Here’s another way Georgia Republicans could keep black voters from voting in 2020
The state of Georgia has become a key battleground for black voting rights.
In 2018, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, the nation's first-ever major-party African-American woman nominee for governor, narrowly lost to Secretary of State Brian Kemp after thousands of black voters saw their absentee ballots thrown out, polling places consolidated, and voting machines warehoused in their precincts. These incidents led to a sharp outcry and questions of legitimacy, because Kemp was administering the same election he was running in. Nonetheless, the election was extremely close — a margin of just 50,000 votes decided the outcome in a state of over 10 million people.
Presidential candidate Jay Inslee fears the climate crisis will kill us all
As I interviewed Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington and one of the nearly two dozen Democrats running for president in 2020, I realized that this wasn't really an interview with a politician. This was a conversation about the end of the world.
That statement only seems extreme if you don't understand the threat posed by global warming — or, as Inslee puts it, the climate crisis. If human beings don't stop emitting greenhouse gases into our atmosphere, within decades we will be unable to grow enough food, obtain enough drinkable water, construct habitable buildings, or stave off diseases. We will see massive heat waves, horrific superstorms, the submerging of cities into the ocean. Even if human beings survive here and there on the planet, civilization, as we know it, will not.