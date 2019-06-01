Kamala Harris slams Trump’s ‘pathological failure of leadership’: ‘We need to begin impeachment proceedings’

California Senator Kamala Harris gave an impassioned speech before delegates to the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.

Harris, who was elected twice as both San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, took a prosecutorial approach to counter President Donald Trump.

“He obstructed justice and then hired an attorney general to clean up the crime scene,” Harris charged.

“We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander-in-chief,” Bloomberg reported Harris said, “to thunderous applause.”

Joe Biden is the only leading 2020 hopeful who did not attend the convention.

Harris also slammed Trump’s trade wars.

“I like to call it Trump’s trade tax,’’ Harris said. “His trade tax is taking $1.4 billion out of working people’s pockets every month.”

Watch: