‘Kamala just killed it’: Sen Harris praised as the ‘adult in the room’ at #DemDebate

4 mins ago

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) received praise on Thursday for shutting down a squabble amongst the other candidates during the second night of the Democratic Party debate.

“America does not want a food fight. They want to know how you’re going to put food on their table,” Harris said, to applause.

The candidate was quickly praised online for the exchange.

Here are some of the reactions:

