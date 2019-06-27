‘Kamala just killed it’: Sen Harris praised as the ‘adult in the room’ at #DemDebate

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) received praise on Thursday for shutting down a squabble amongst the other candidates during the second night of the Democratic Party debate.

“America does not want a food fight. They want to know how you’re going to put food on their table,” Harris said, to applause.

The candidate was quickly praised online for the exchange.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kamala just killed it: "America doesn't want to see a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on the table." In other words, if y'all don't shut the hell up, I will turn this car around #DemDebate — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 28, 2019

This is why I love Kamala Harris. https://t.co/eg3DUxq7qR — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris has brought her home run bat tonight. By my count 2 for 2. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris just stole the show with that line. A woman of color got the unruly children to stop flinging their food in the kitchen. #DemDebate — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris recognized that 10 candidates talking over each other is not a good look: “Americans do not want to witness a food fight.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 28, 2019

That was a real Kamala moment, I don't know how else to say it — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris blew me away in her CNN town hall with her ability to connect with a room. It may be happening again tonight — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) June 28, 2019

Kamala to the rest of the panel: "You got McDonalds money?" #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/x9pSIBiYjt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2019

Kamala has a great response while other candidates are fighting on stage. America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to see food on the table. #DemDebate — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) June 28, 2019

The "reasonable candidate interrupts an argument between two others and calls for reason" is a time-honored trope in debates. Thing is… Kamala Harris seized it well, and she deserves credit for taking advantage.#DemDebate2 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 28, 2019

there are a few old guys on that stage but Kamala Harris is the most mature person up there — Erin woke bones Ryan (@morninggloria) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris is every woman ever. https://t.co/o7j6LWWBpQ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 28, 2019

That's one way to clear the chaos. Kamala Harris with the so-called adult-in-the-room moment: "Hey guys, ya know what? America does not wanna witness a food fight. They wanna know how we're gonna put food on their table." #DemDebate — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 28, 2019

That moment right there was Kamala Harris' dream, obviously. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) June 28, 2019