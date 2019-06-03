‘Keep your mouth shut’: Retired general smacks down GOP lawmaker’s defense of accused war criminal
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) last week stirred controversy in his defense of accused war criminal and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher by claiming that he had also killed “hundreds” of civilians while in combat.
Discussing Hunter’s remarks on CNN, retired Maj. General James “Spider” Marks said that Hunter should not be drawing comparisons between anything he remembers doing and what Gallagher has been accused by his own fellow officers of doing.
“I would say never miss an opportunity to keep your mouth shut,” Marks said of Hunter’s comments.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar then pointed out that Gallagher has been accused of intentionally shooting civilians while in Iraq, including “a young woman” and “an old man.”
“The legal process needs to play itself out,” Marks said. “Granted, we could take this to the far end and say the president has great flexibility and discretion in order to pardon someone, but we are not at that point at all. The congressman should have remained quiet.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Keep your mouth shut’: Retired general smacks down GOP lawmaker’s defense of accused war criminal
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) last week stirred controversy in his defense of accused war criminal and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher by claiming that he had also killed "hundreds" of civilians while in combat.
Discussing Hunter's remarks on CNN, retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks said that Hunter should not be drawing comparisons between anything he remembers doing and what Gallagher has been accused by his own fellow officers of doing.
"I would say never miss an opportunity to keep your mouth shut," Marks said of Hunter's comments.
CNN
Jared Kushner just told Russia he’s ‘open for business’ if they want to help Trump again in 2020: CNN analyst
CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd, who served as a national security official under former President Barack Obama, hammered Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for his disastrous interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan, and in particular flattened him for refusing to say he'd call the FBI if Russia offered to help Trump win again in 2020.
CNN
UK hoping to ‘contain the damage’ from Trump’s inevitable ‘embarrassment’: CNN international correspondent
CNN international correspondent Clarissa Ward said on Monday that the United Kingdom is bracing for President Donald Trump to embarrass them during his trip overseas -- and their only goal for the next couple of days is to limit the scope of humiliation.
Before even landing in the U.K. on Monday, Trump had already called Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "nasty" and had sent out an angry tweet attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a "stone cold loser."