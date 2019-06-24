Kellyanne Conway ‘is not above the law’: House Oversight Chair warns Trump advisor she will ‘be held in contempt’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway could be held in contempt of Congress after announcing she would refuse to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating her violations of the law that prevents federal resources from being used for partisan politics.

On Monday, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings, saying Conway would “respectfully decline” the invitation to testify before Congress on her violations of the Hatch Act.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju spoke with Cummings about what comes next.

“Elijah Cummings told me they will subpoena Kellyanne Conway if she doesn’t show up Wednesday for his hearing on the Hatch Act – and ‘of course’ she’ll be held in contempt if she doesn’t comply with subpoena,” Raju explained.

“We cannot have people disobeying the law. The president is not above the law and nor is Ms. Conway above the law,” Cummings said. “And there are many many federal employees who are obedient with regard to the Hatch Act.”

Here's the letter the WH just sent to Cummings on Conway pic.twitter.com/eaPs78Yijc ADVERTISEMENT — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2019