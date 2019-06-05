Quantcast
Connect with us

Kentucky governor’s lieutenant is in open revolt against him as she overrules his admin’s move to fire her top aide

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Courier-Journal reported that Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton is moving to defy Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for firing her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth. Hampton has reportedly notified the Bevin administration that Southworth will keep working for her office, and that she expects them to provide her with back pay for the days after she was terminated.

It is the latest development of an increasingly ugly controversy. Southworth was never given a reason for the firing, and says that she has “no earthly clue” why she was dismissed. But her husband has alleged that Bevin personally directed the firing for the sole purpose of making Hampton’s life miserable, saying in a Facebook post that Bevin threatened the lieutenant governor with firing Southworth on “a handful of occasions.” Hampton herself has asked for prayers for her fight against the “dark forces” running wild in the Bevin administration responsible for her aide’s dismissal.

Bevin, for his part, denies any knowledge or involvement in the firing, saying that “We have 30-some thousand who work for state government. And people are hired and people are let go on a regular basis.”

Hampton’s decision to un-fire Southwarth is a direct challenge to Bevin’s administration, which has stated she has no authority to take this action. “Under Kentucky law, it is well settled that an unclassified, governor-appointed employee can be terminated for any reason, so long as that reason is not contrary to some other law,” said Bevin’s Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens in an email.

Hampton is the first African-American to serve in statewide office in Kentucky, and the third African-American woman ever to serve as lieutenant governor. She and Bevin are both Republicans, and in Kentucky, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected on a single ticket. But Hampton and Bevin have clashed with each other ever since taking office — a tension that culminated with Bevin dropping her as his running mate in his bid for re-election, replacing her with state Sen. Ralph Alvarado. Even if Bevin wins a second term, Hampton will be leaving office next year — a prospect that has only increased the bitterness between them.

Conservative activists in Kentucky, meanwhile, are furious at Bevin for the feud. “Jeanean Hampton is a constitutional conservative. Matt is just a damn Republican,” said Barbara Knott of the Owensboro Tea Party. “I’m so upset with Matt Bevin. This will hurt him in November.” Scott Hofstra, another right-wing activist, said, “There are a whole lot of Tea Party people who got out and worked for Matt Bevin’s campaigns in 2014 and 2015 who will not do that this year.”

Bevin’s Democratic opponent is state Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has clashed legally with the governor on everything from teacher pay to health care.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Catholic church has a secret oil money fund in West Virginia — and one bishop is using it to pay people off

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A shocking report Wednesday revealed that the Catholic Church is using a secret fund of oil money in West Virginia to help pay off cardinals and young priests one bishop mistreated.

According to the Washington Post, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield wrote checks for more than a decade under his personal account, only to be reimbursed by the West Virginia diocese. The alleged hush money totaled $350,000, with one gift as large as $15,000.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr ‘tried to play us for fools’ with request to drop contempt hearing: Judiciary chairman

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has rejected an offer by the Justice Department to release a limited portion of documents they have sought by subpoena, in return for suspending a vote next Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Nadler clarified to Blitzer that he would theoretically be willing to make a deal, or even drop the contempt charges, but that the administration hasn't made them a serious offer and is playing political games.

"You've rejected an offer, I understand, from the Justice Department to drop the contempt resolution against the Attorney General, William Barr, in exchange for additional documents from the Mueller report," said Blitzer. "But in a letter to the Justice Department, you also say you're still willing to negotiate. Can you share with us what you're willing to negotiate, some of your terms?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump administration withheld intelligence about Saudi missile program from lawmakers: CNN

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

CNN broke a story that President Donald Trump's administration withheld key intelligence from lawmakers about Saudi Arabia expanding their missile program.

According to CNN, the Saudis were working with China to develop the missiles, technology and infrastructure. The incident was first flagged in a public hearing in April when Secretary Mike Pompeo testified before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that it was only the probing of members that unearthed information.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 