Kim Jong Un’s murdered half-brother was an informant for the CIA: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kim Jong Un’s assassinated half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency and had met with U.S. officials on multiple occasions, including a meeting in Malaysia in February 2017. He may also have been in touch with Chinese security services.

During the course of that visit, Kim Jong Nam was murdered while waiting at Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia, after two women sprayed a deadly nerve agent in his face. The women, Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, said that they had been told the spray bottle containing the poison was just a gag as part of a prank TV show.

North Korea has denied involvement in the murder, although the United States and South Korea have directly fingered the regime as responsible.

Neither the CIA nor Chinese intelligence agencies have responded to questions for comment from the newspaper.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kim Jong Un's assassinated half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency and had met with U.S. officials on multiple occasions, including a meeting in Malaysia in February 2017. He may also have been in touch with Chinese security services.

Kim Jong Nam was murdered that same year at Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia, after two women smeared a deadly nerve agent in his face.

McConnell is letting Trump ‘run roughshod’ over the Senate’s constitutional functions: Law professor

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump moved to appoint former Virginia Attorney General and anti-immigrant extremist Ken Cuccinelli to head up U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Senate Republicans have bad blood with Cuccinelli and many had vowed to block his confirmation. But Trump bypassed a vote in the Senate by naming him an "acting" agency head, a move that is of dubious legality but that the president has so far used to fill every single current leadership role at the Department of Homeland Security. Indeed, it appears as if Trump simply created an entirely new office from thin air, appointed Cuccinelli to that office, and then claimed that that office is first in the line of succession for the vacant (and Senate-confirmed) USCIS director office.

Republican Matt Gaetz ripped after his questioning of John Dean backfired: ‘Florida man gonna Florida’

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

A notorious congressman from Florida was ridiculed online after his questioning of former White House counsel John Dean hilariously backfired.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus who is known for his loud cheerleading for President Donald Trump, was shut down in Monday's House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Twitter had plenty of thoughts about the interaction between Gaetz and Dean, here are some what people are saying:

