Kim Jong Un’s murdered half-brother was an informant for the CIA: report

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kim Jong Un’s assassinated half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency and had met with U.S. officials on multiple occasions, including a meeting in Malaysia in February 2017. He may also have been in touch with Chinese security services.

During the course of that visit, Kim Jong Nam was murdered while waiting at Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia, after two women sprayed a deadly nerve agent in his face. The women, Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, said that they had been told the spray bottle containing the poison was just a gag as part of a prank TV show.

North Korea has denied involvement in the murder, although the United States and South Korea have directly fingered the regime as responsible.

Neither the CIA nor Chinese intelligence agencies have responded to questions for comment from the newspaper.