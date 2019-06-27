Kirstin Gillibrand shut down by moderator after explaining how corporate ‘greed’ is destroying America
MSNBC anchor Savannah Guthrie shut down Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY) during the second night of the first Democratic Party debates.
“The debate we are having in our party right now is confusing because the truth is there is a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other,” Gillibrand explained. “So all the things we are trying to change, is when companies care more about profits than about people.”
“If you are talking about ending gun violence, it’s the greed of the NRA and the gun manufacturers that make any progress impossible. It’s the greed of the insurance companies and the drug companies — when we want to try to get health care as a right and not a privilege,” she continued.
“Sen. Gillibrand, thank you,” Guthrie interrupted.
“There may not be disagreement in the party, we want healthy capitalism,” Gillibrand continued.
“We don’t corrupted capitalism,” Gillibrand added.
