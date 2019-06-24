Quantcast
Kushner’s ‘immoral’ peace plan torn to shreds by Israeli security experts: ‘It could blow up the Middle East’

Jared Kushner’s Middle East peace proposal has been widely panned by international relations experts, and now three Israeli security experts have written a scathing editorial for Politico explaining how the plan could “blow up the Middle East.”

The editorial — which was co-written by Ami Ayalon, former director of the Israeli security agency Shin Bet; Gilead Sher, former chief of staff for Prime Minister Ehud Barak; and Israeli tech entrepreneur Orni Petruschka — argues that Kushner’s peace plan is “immoral” and stands a good chance of producing the opposite of its intended outcome.

In particular, the authors believe that the Trump administration is foolishly assuming it can dazzle the Palestinians with promises of wealth when such approaches have never worked in the past.

“The Trump administration’s focus on economics — led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — is a strategic mistake that could stymie the negotiations before they begin,” they argue. “If Trump and his team studied history, they would know that placing economics before core political issues is a slap in the face to the Palestinians.”

The authors go on to explain how Trump’s peace plan could mean the end of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is already on thin ice from Palestinians who believe he has been compromised by the Israeli government.

“He will not able to accept a deal that blatantly ignores Palestinian national aspirations, yet rejecting it will paint him as resisting peace,” they write. “Domestic pressure may force him to stop cooperating with Israel on security, which will lead to a hike in terrorism. The path from there to igniting the entire area would be short, as the painful history of the conflict shows.”

Read the whole editorial here.

