Kushner biographer: Trump’s son-in-law is also a birther

White House senior counsel Jared Kushner does not disagree with his father-in-law’s racism, his biographer explained on CNN.

CNN’s John Berman interviewed Vicky Ward, the author of the book Kushner, Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The host played a clip of Kushner refusing to acknowledge that Donald Trump’s birtherism was racist.

Ward explained that Kushner’s attempts to distance himself from Trump’s racism was, “just [public relations], it’s messaging and it’s not real.”

“What I say in the book is that actually when Gary Cohn who was so upset what Donald Trump said about Charlottesville — there being very fine people on both sides — Gary Cohn went to author his resignation, he didn’t change his mind. Jared Kushner listened to him in silence. Ivanka Trump actually refuted what her father had said, ‘no, no, my father never said that’ and again actually with the Muslim travel ban, Jared Kushner supported the travel ban until it was bad PR for himself and his wife,” she explained.

“There was a meme of them in black-tie over the Internet while there were crowds of people stranded over airports during that time. It was only when the PR went bad that Jared Kushner sort of publicly stuck his hand up,” she continued.

“So I don’t think he disagrees with the president at all,” Ward concluded.

Watch: