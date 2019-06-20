Laura Ingraham condemned for her racist attack on reparations — even by her own brother

On Thursday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham scorned the proposal to give reparations to the African-Americans harmed both by the enslavement of their ancestors and the Jim Crow-era and modern policies that have discriminated against them, with a shockingly racist argument on her podcast.

“The whole world has been reshaped by people taking other people’s land, it’s called conquest,” she said of the slavery and colonization in Africa responsible for racial inequities in the United States. “No do-overs … you won, we lost, that’s that.”

Twitter promptly erupted in outrage at the openly white supremacist logic of Ingraham’s remarks:

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Ingraham is a white nationalist. Her argument against reparations for African-Americans and indigenous and native peoples: “It’s called conquest … we won, you lost, that’s that” https://t.co/ooWcz6ErPY — bexcellent bisexual (@bexmartinn) June 20, 2019

I really didn’t think I could be shocked by Laura Ingraham’s racism anymore, yet here we are https://t.co/78knkP7lnq ADVERTISEMENT — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 20, 2019

Who’s gonna tell @IngrahamAngle that her Confederate side actually lost the civil war? https://t.co/YIKaaTTqCi — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 21, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

“We won, you lost, that’s that.” In what should surprise nobody at all, Laura Ingraham has a frankly disgusting and offensive view of how America doesn’t need to atone for and repair the damage done by slavery.https://t.co/0Urmhvq4oK pic.twitter.com/Y6EXThLWGr — dan hon is back (@hondanhon) June 21, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most biting responses came from her estranged brother, Curtis Ingraham: