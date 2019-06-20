Laura Ingraham condemned for her racist attack on reparations — even by her own brother
On Thursday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham scorned the proposal to give reparations to the African-Americans harmed both by the enslavement of their ancestors and the Jim Crow-era and modern policies that have discriminated against them, with a shockingly racist argument on her podcast.
“The whole world has been reshaped by people taking other people’s land, it’s called conquest,” she said of the slavery and colonization in Africa responsible for racial inequities in the United States. “No do-overs … you won, we lost, that’s that.”
Twitter promptly erupted in outrage at the openly white supremacist logic of Ingraham’s remarks:
I’m starting to suspect that this laura ingraham is an incredible racist who does not belong on the television. https://t.co/9xGMDcxvNb
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 21, 2019
Laura Ingraham is a white nationalist. Her argument against reparations for African-Americans and indigenous and native peoples: “It’s called conquest … we won, you lost, that’s that” https://t.co/ooWcz6ErPY
— bexcellent bisexual (@bexmartinn) June 20, 2019
I really didn't think I could be shocked by Laura Ingraham's racism anymore, yet here we are https://t.co/78knkP7lnq
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 20, 2019
Who’s gonna tell @IngrahamAngle that her Confederate side actually lost the civil war? https://t.co/YIKaaTTqCi
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 21, 2019
“We won, you lost, that’s that.”
In what should surprise nobody at all, Laura Ingraham has a frankly disgusting and offensive view of how America doesn’t need to atone for and repair the damage done by slavery.https://t.co/0Urmhvq4oK pic.twitter.com/Y6EXThLWGr
— dan hon is back (@hondanhon) June 21, 2019
One of the most biting responses came from her estranged brother, Curtis Ingraham:
Devoid of empathy. I remember having dinner with my sister and a friend in SF after my partner Rick had just died. In sharing stories, I teared up. My sister’s response was “no more tears…move on”. How telling of the sister I really never knew. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/rOHJRbQsND
— Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) June 20, 2019