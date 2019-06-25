Lawrence O’Donnell aired hard-hitting expose on Trump, Jr — and the president tweets ‘presidential harassment’

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday broadcast a hard-hitting segment on Donald Trump, Jr. for defending his father against claims of rape — despite the fact his own mom made similar allegations.

The host attempted to understand why Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump, Jr. are so obidient to Trump when they both used to despise him.

O’Donnell noted a tweet by Trump, Jr. on the latest allegations against his father.

Moments after the segment ended, the president tweeted.

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: