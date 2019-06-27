Lawrence O’Donnell throttles Donny Deutsch for saying Elizabeth Warren can’t beat Trump: ‘This is pure guesswork’
Lawrence O’Donnell and Donny Deutsch had quite the exchange in the post-debate conversation on MSNBC Wednesday.
Deutsch tried to say that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s outstanding debate performance doesn’t matter because Warren can’t win in a match-up against President Donald Trump.
“I do not believe Elizabeth Warren, on stage with Donald Trump, beats him,” he told the MSNBC panel. “And I think if we’re honest with ourselves and we look hard at ourselves, I think a lot of people agree with me. It’s — and I also think when you can label somebody a socialist, 57 percent of this country thinks that word is un-American. I’m not saying it’s fair. When he can blanket Elizabeth Warren as a socialist, and he’s on stage with her, the Democrats lose.”
He went on to say that he likes her as a person but still doesn’t believe she has what it takes.
“Donny, you’re in a safe space can I follow up on that, Donny, who could beat Trump?” asked co-host Nicolle Wallace.
Deutsch wants the “Joe Biden paired with the right candidate.”
“Let’s just identify this for what it is, pure guesswork a year and a half away and so it has, and, Donny, I say this respectfully, zero value —” O’Donnell said before Deutsch cut in.
“Don’t say it has zero value!” Deutsch clapped back.
“It does. It’s a guess. It’s a wild guess, Donny,” O’Donnell answered.
“It’s understanding human behavior,” Deutsch said.
“There’s no science in it; there’s nothing in it. And you can put any time you want in the wild guess you just made and it doesn’t make it true,” O’Donnell replied.
While Trump can be expected to call Warren a socialist, Republicans have been slinging the word at every Democrat for the past 50 years since FDR created Social Security and Medicare. With a new generation of young people hearing about socialist policies and seeing Trump bash them, more interest has been sparked by the Republican attacks.
As for the idea that Warren couldn’t win, the same kind of electability argument was made about former Sen. Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign.
Lawrence O’Donnell throttles down Donny Deutsch for saying Elizabeth Warren can’t beat Trump: ‘This is pure guesswork’
Lawrence O'Donnell and Donny Deutsch had quite the exchange in the post-debate conversation on MSNBC Wednesday.
Deutsch tried to say that Sen. Elizabeth Warren's outstanding debate performance doesn't matter because Warren can't win in a match-up against President Donald Trump.
"I do not believe Elizabeth Warren, on stage with Donald Trump, beats him," he told the MSNBC panel. "And I think if we're honest with ourselves and we look hard at ourselves, I think a lot of people agree with me. It's — and I also think when you can label somebody a socialist, 57 percent of this country thinks that word is un-American. I'm not saying it's fair. When he can blanket Elizabeth Warren as a socialist, and he's on stage with her, the Democrats lose."
Father and daughter drowning at the border fuels anger at Trump immigration policies
A shocking photograph of a Salvadoran man and his baby daughter drowned in the Rio Grande fueled a surge of emotion around the world Wednesday -- as US Democrats furiously denounced Donald Trump's immigration policies.
"Trump is responsible for these deaths," said Beto O'Rourke, one of several Democratic White House hopefuls who took to Twitter to lash out at the president.
Former vice president Joe Biden, who is also seeking the presidency in 2020, called the image "gut-wrenching."
"History will judge how we respond to the Trump administration's treatment of immigrant families & children -- we can't be silent," he said.
Breaking Banner
Senator Elizabeth Warren leads Democrats in spirited first 2020 debate
Ten Democrats clashed in the first debate of the 2020 presidential race Wednesday with Elizabeth Warren cementing her status as a top-tier candidate and several underdogs using the issue of immigration to clamor for the limelight.
The biggest American political debate since the 2016 presidential campaign is occurring over two nights in Miami, climaxing Thursday with former vice president Joe Biden squaring off against nine challengers, including number two candidate Bernie Sanders.
But Wednesday's first take was a spirited encounter between Democrats like ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on subjects as varied as health care, economic inequality, climate action, gun violence, Iran and immigration.