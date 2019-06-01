Quantcast
Connect with us


‘Leave or be impeached’: Longtime House member James Clyburn warns Trump that hearings would make the public turn on him

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Saturday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) appeared on “AM Joy” and cleared up a misconception that Democratic leadership opposes impeaching President Donald Trump. Rather, said Clyburn, they simply believe that gathering more evidence and holding more hearings will build a stronger case and create more of a public mandate to do so.

“I don’t think that those of us in leadership are saying that impeachment is not the answer,” said Clyburn. “I think from the report, from all that I’ve seen and heard for the last several years, I do believe that impeachment may be the answer. Those are the grounds. Now, the question then becomes what is the proper time for us to start this process. And I think that’s all Speaker Pelosi is saying at this point. We must take care that we do not get out in front of this process. Let’s continue to do what we’re doing. Let’s continue to do the investigations. Let’s have the hearings. Let’s build a public support. Let’s do what is necessary to bring the public along. And then we may have reached the time to launch the impeachment inquiries. I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Host Joy Reid, a strong proponent of impeachment, acknowledged Clyburn had a point. “Clearly the public agrees with you, at least according to the opinion polls. A plurality of voters who do support immediately beginning impeachment, at least an inquiry, against this president, 37 percent … and 43 percent favor no action. So it’s kind of close.”

“But do you — are you concerned, sir, that just having lots and lots of hearings that kind of drone on and on and on, they kind of become almost — that there’s not a coherent narrative that the public can follow, that essentially the public will tune out all these many different disparate hearings, tune it all out. And then essentially Donald Trump will win by default and just get away with it all?” she added.

“Well, that is a fear that I have,” admitted Clyburn. “But I also have a bit of experience over the years. I do recall that we had an impeachment against President Clinton. It was a very partisan process … and look what happened.”

By contrast, Clyburn said, “When it came to Richard Nixon several years ago, we never had to get to impeachment. Because he stonewalled, he fired people, he did things on the same order that Trump is doing. But it finally caught up with him. When Alexander Butterfield reviewed — or revealed that those tapes were there and the court ordered him to produce those tapes, we reached the time for impeachment. And that’s in a bipartisan way that Congress went to him and says, either leave or be impeached. And he left.”

“We could very well through these hearings come up with that smoking gun that will do for us today what those tapes did with Richard Nixon before,” Clyburn said. “So let’s go through the process and hope that we can get there.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Leave or be impeached’: Longtime House member James Clyburn warns Trump that hearings would make the public turn on him

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

On Saturday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) appeared on "AM Joy" and cleared up a misconception that Democratic leadership opposes impeaching President Donald Trump. Rather, said Clyburn, they simply believe that gathering more evidence and holding more hearings will build a stronger case and create more of a public mandate to do so.

"I don't think that those of us in leadership are saying that impeachment is not the answer," said Clyburn. "I think from the report, from all that I've seen and heard for the last several years, I do believe that impeachment may be the answer. Those are the grounds. Now, the question then becomes what is the proper time for us to start this process. And I think that's all Speaker Pelosi is saying at this point. We must take care that we do not get out in front of this process. Let's continue to do what we're doing. Let's continue to do the investigations. Let's have the hearings. Let's build a public support. Let's do what is necessary to bring the public along. And then we may have reached the time to launch the impeachment inquiries. I don't think we're there yet."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s poised to crash the global economy and leave a Democrat holding the bag

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

This week, The Daily Beast reported that our pioneering president*-- first Twitter troll to occupy the Oval Office--has "repeatedly shrugged off" his aides' warnings about the "looming deficit crisis," saying that it doesn't matter because he'll be long gone when it hits. This understates his chances of being re-elected, and is also the plot of an episode of The Simpsons.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump absolutely destroyed by Wall Street Journal over ‘chaos’ created by his absurd Mexico tariff war

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

Always leary of economic chaos, the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal dropped the hammer on President Donald Trump for announcing escalating tariffs on Mexico for a problem the Journal said Mexico can't solve and is not responsible for.

Under a headline, 'Tariff Man Unleashed," the editors made their disgust apparent right from the start.

"The biggest economic risk of a Donald Trump Presidency has always been that his trade obsessions would swamp the benefits of tax reform and deregulation," they began. "For two years he has kept his worst protectionist impulses mostly in check, but as he seeks a second term we are now seeing Tariff Man unchained. Where he stops nobody knows, which is bad for the economy and perhaps his own re-election."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 