‘Let me interrupt your campaign speech’: Chris Wallace nails Larry Kudlow for blatant Hatch Act violation
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of making a campaign speech during a recent interview.
While appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Kudlow about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) speech alleging that the tax code is made to benefit millionaires and billionaires.
“I don’t understand in general… what planet they are describing,” Kudlow said. “The United States economy is booming.”
Wallace attempted to interrupt, but Kudlow continued talking.
“These are factual issues!” Kudlow exclaimed. “I understand that they’re is a political spin. But these are factual, measurable areas. And I do not understand their narrative. We are in a strong prosperity.”
“Let me interrupt your campaign speech,” Wallace chuckled.
“It’s not a campaign speech!” Kudlow shouted. “I’m citing facts and figures!”
Kellyanne Conway, White House special counselor to the president, was recently accused of violating the Hatch Act, which prevents federal employees from campaigning.
Watch the video below from WTTG.
‘Let me interrupt your campaign speech’: Chris Wallace nails Larry Kudlow for blatent Hatch Act violation
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of making a campaign speech during a recent interview.
While appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Kudlow about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) speech alleging that the tax code is made to benefit millionaires and billionaires.
"I don't understand in general... what planet they are describing," Kudlow said. "The United States economy is booming."
Wallace attempted to interrupt, but Kudlow continued talking.
"These are factual issues!" Kudlow exclaimed. "I understand that they're is a political spin. But these are factual, measurable areas. And I do not understand their narrative. We are in a strong prosperity."
Breaking Banner
Ocasio-Cortez rips Ivanka Trump over viral G-20 video: ‘Being someone’s daughter isn’t a career qualification’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump for “[phoning it in”] at the G-20 summit on Osaka, Japan — and argued that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is unqualified to represent the United States at such a high-stake meeting.
Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism came after a video fo Ivanka Trump went viral over the weekend, showing the president’s daughter appearing to try and interject herself into a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde. The video was released by the French government.
Breaking Banner
Stonewall activists seek to ‘Reclaim Pride’ from corporations and police on 50th Anniversary
In Nanette, the standup show by Hannah Gadsby, the comedian tells the audience that her first introduction to gay people was seeing the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on TV, recounting jokingly: “Oh, there they are — my people. They’re busy aren’t they? Gosh, don’t they love to dance and party? I used to sit there and watch it and go, where . . . do the quiet gays go?”
Pride has not always a celebration — far from it. The flier that announced the first Pride march in New York, 1970's Christopher Street Liberation Day March, read: “Gay Liberation is for the homosexual who stands up and fights back.”