‘Let’s make Iran great again’: Trump says will be Iran’s ‘best friend’ if it renounces nuclear arms
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would be Iran’s “best friend” and that the Islamic republic could be a “wealthy” country if it renounced nuclear weapons, amid soaring tensions between the two nations.
“We’re not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told reporters outside the White House as he prepared to depart for Camp David for meetings on the situation with Iran, which downed a US drone earlier this week.
“When they agree to that, they’re going to have a wealthy country. They’re going to be so happy, and I’m going to be their best friend. I hope that happens.”
“Let’s make Iran great again,” he added.
Trump disclosed Friday that he called off a US military strike on Iran at the last minute, saying it would be a disproportionate response to Thursday’s downing of the unmanned US aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Everyone was saying I’m a war-monger, and now they say I’m a dove,” Trump said Saturday as he was peppered with questions about the Iran drama.
“I think I am neither, if you want to know the truth. I’m a man with common sense, and that’s what we need in this country, is common sense.”
‘Idiot’ Trump dismantled by biographer for bungling Iran conflict — and lying about it to make himself look good
Appearing on CNN with host Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump biographer David Cay Johnston thoroughly took apart the past two days of butt-covering and lies from the White House about the aborted attack on Iran by noting the president is an "idiot" who -- in the end -- only cares about how he looks.
Johnston began by noting that Trump's claim about being told about possible casulaties and collateral damage was worse than it appeared.
"I don't believe that the discussion of casualties only came up at the last second. if we accept it, he didn't think about to ask about what the human cost would be until the last second," host Cuomo offered.
‘There’s no good remedy for a delinquent president’: Bloomberg editorial board blasts Trump’s Iran recklessness
On Friday, the Bloomberg News editorial board took President Donald Trump to task for his reckless handling of the escalating tension with Iran, and said that his administration lacked the preparation or skills necessary to resolve the conflict.
"On Thursday, after Iran shot down a U.S. drone under disputed circumstances, the U.S. planned a military strike," wrote the board. "Jets were scrambled, ships were positioned, and much of Washington waited in grim expectation for the order to shoot. It never came. At the last minute Trump decided to cancel the mission. Although Trump has thankfully avoided further escalation, this is not a good outcome. Iran suffers no consequences, and the president looks indecisive. Far from being deterred, Iran may well be emboldened. No one knows where the red lines are, what the U.S. is prepared to accept, or even what it hopes to achieve in this conflict."
US peace plan aims to raise $50 billion, double Palestinian GDP
The United States said Saturday that its Middle East peace plan to be presented next week in Bahrain aims to raise more than $50 billion for the Palestinians and double their GDP within a decade.
Unveiling details for the first time, President Donald Trump's administration said the initiative will look at reforming the Palestinian economy and linking it to those of its neighbors, seeking to generate major international investment.
The conference Tuesday and Wednesday in Bahrain, led by Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, is the opening of a long-awaited Middle East peace initiative that officials say will later include a political component.