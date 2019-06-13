Lindsey Graham blames Democrats after Trump says he welcomes more foreign meddling
In an impromptu interview with reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to flip the script on Democrats after the president’s recent decision to accept dirt from foreign nationals for an election.
President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.
“Giving you anything of value whether it be money or information on your opponent, the right answer is no,” Graham said, becoming the first major Republican to disagree with the president. “And I’ve been consistent about that. I think Christopher Wray’s statement is the correct statement.”
But that’s when he quickly pivoted to blaming Democrats for allegedly accepting foreign dirt.
“I’m hoping some of my Democratic colleagues will take more seriously the fact that Christopher Steele was a foreign agent paid for by the Democratic Party to gather dirt on Trump, document unverified use today to get a warrant,” he said. “That’s why I’m so upset about that. Foreign influence in our elections is growing, not lessening. We don’t want to send a signal to encourage it. So that’s why I think looking at the FISA process regarding the Steele dossier’s important.”
The Steele dossier was paid for by a “Never Trump” conservative website before it was then turned over to Democrats and the FBI. Christopher Steele was not working on behalf of a foreign government to undermine an American election.
Watch the clip below:
2020 Election
Senior GOP lawmaker privately confides Trump is ‘impeachable’ if he gets foreign help with campaign: CNN analyst
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's explosive admission that he would be open to foreign help in the next election, a CNN correspondent said that a senior Republican claimed the president was flirting with impeachment.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel related a conversation she had with the unidentified Republican.
"Just when they thought it was safe to come out, they're looking for a bigger desk to hide under," Gangel quipped. "But there is -- we are hearing things on background which means they're willing to talk to us, but they don't want to attach their names to it."
2020 Election
CNN host throws up his hands in exasperation after Trump claims ABC comments were edited to make him look bad
CNN host Jim Sciutto threw up his hands in what appeared to be exasperation on Thursday morning after a colleague informed him that Donald Trump was hinting that a disastrous interview he did with ABC was edited to make him look bad.
Following a Senate hallway interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham -- who tried to pin the president's comments on Democrats -- CNN's Sarah Westwood noted the president's response too.
"He [Trump] said, should I call the FBI after every conversation with a foreign national. Obviously, there's a huge distinction there, and the president suggested that ABC news somehow edited his answer deceptively," Westwood explained as Sciutto threw his hands up with a look of incredulity on his face.
CNN
Lindsey Graham blames Democrats after Trump says he welcomes more foreign meddling
In an impromptu interview with reporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to flip the script on Democrats after the president's recent decision to accept dirt from foreign nationals for an election.
President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.
"Giving you anything of value whether it be money or information on your opponent, the right answer is no," Graham said, becoming the first major Republican to disagree with the president. "And I’ve been consistent about that. I think Christopher Wray’s statement is the correct statement."