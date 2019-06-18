LISTEN: Here’s the creepy broadcast at Trump’s rally telling supporters the right way to deal with protesters

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida.

Those who entered the venue were treated to a pleasant female voice booming out instructions to protestors — and a creepy warning.

“While we all have the rights to free speech, this is a private event paid for and hosted by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and you came to hear the president,” said the voice. “To accommodate the right to free speech and peaceful assembly, while ensuring an orderly rally, we have provided a secure area outside the venue for all protesters, and we ask anyone wishing to demonstrate to please exit to that secure area.”

“Despite this accommodation, some individuals may still seek to disrupt our patriotic event, and President Trump needs your help in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere at all times,” the voice continued. “If a protest starts near you, please do not in any way touch or harm a protester. Please notify law enforcement officers of the location of the protester by holding a rally sign over your head and chanting, ‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Encourage others around you to do the same until officers can remove the protester from the rally.”

Trump has previously been even less restrained in his advice to supporters at his rallies, which are infamous for their angry energy. He previously suggested that supporters should “knock the crap” out of protesters and that he would pay the legal fees.

Listen to the announcement below:

