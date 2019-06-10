LIVE COVERAGE: Helicopter crashes into Manhattan building
A helicopter on Monday afternoon crashed into a building on 7th Avenue in downtown Manhattan.
Local news station ABC 7 New York reports that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. E.T. at the 700 block of 7th Avenue near 51st Street. The helicopter reportedly crashed on the roof of the building.
Officials tell ABC 7 that one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the accident.
The cause of the accident so far has not been confirmed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that there is no indication that the crash was an act of terrorism.
Watch ABC 7’s live stream of the emergency responders below.
