London mayor mocks ‘childish’ Trump: ‘He can be upset by an article in a Sunday newspaper’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump was acting like an “11-year-old” with his angry tweets and personal insults.

In an interview with CNN, Khan said he wasn’t “offended” by the president calling him a “stone-cold loser” earlier this week, although he said it isn’t the sort of behavior he expects from an American president.

“This is the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old,” Khan told CNN. “But it’s for him to decide how he behaves. It’s not for me to respond in a like manner. I think it’s beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling.”

Khan also warned that the United Kingdom should not pin its hopes on negotiating a trade deal with the president.

“His mood changes from hour to hour,” he said. “He can be upset by an article in a Sunday newspaper to the effect that he resorts to name-calling.”

Khan criticized the U.K. for giving Trump a state visit and he accused the president of being against traditional British and American values. The president responded by calling the president a “stone-cold loser” in an angry tweet shortly before he touched down in the U.K. on Monday.