London Mayor Sadiq Khan to Trump: ‘You’re a poster boy for the far-right movement around the world’

1 min ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is berating President Donald Trump as the U.S. leader visits the UK for a three-day state visit. Khan, who was the target once again of attacks by the President, shared his thoughts about Trump’s behavior.

“Surely we should be saying, ‘Listen, you know, you do realize you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world?'” Khan said in an interview with Sky News Tuesday.

“We disagree with him surely on his policy to ban Muslims from the country. Surely disagree with his policy to separate children from their parents on the Mexican border. Surely we think it’s wrong when he amplifies the tweets from racists in this country,” Mayor Khan said.

He also criticized Trump for ignoring climate change and rejecting efforts to combat it.

British far-right leader Boris Johnson snubs Trump by saying he’s too busy to meet with him

1 min ago

June 4, 2019

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that Boris Johnson, a prominent member of the British Parliament and former foreign secretary, has snubbed a request to meet with President Donald Trump.

Trump and Johnson conversed on the phone and agreed to meet at a later date. However, Johnson declined Trump's request to meet him during his current state visit to the United Kingdom, saying that he was too busy.

Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, is widely considered to be a likely candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who has announced her intention to resign after a disastrous series of blunders, including the repeated failure to get Parliament to approve the Brexit deal she negotiated with the European Union.

London mayor mocks ‘childish’ Trump: ‘He can be upset by an article in a Sunday newspaper’

21 mins ago

June 4, 2019

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump was acting like an "11-year-old" with his angry tweets and personal insults.

In an interview with CNN, Khan said he wasn't "offended" by the president calling him a "stone-cold loser" earlier this week, although he said it isn't the sort of behavior he expects from an American president.

"This is the sort of behavior I would expect from an 11-year-old," Khan told CNN. "But it's for him to decide how he behaves. It's not for me to respond in a like manner. I think it's beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling."

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump and Theresa May answer questions from reporters in joint news conference

39 mins ago

June 4, 2019

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint news conference Tuesday morning during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. EST.

The president and outgoing prime minister are expected to be asked about Brexit, Trump's feud with London mayor Sadiq Khan and widespread protests of the U.S. president's visit.

