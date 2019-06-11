Macron warns on ‘capitalism gone mad’ in ILO speech
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced “capitalism gone mad” in an address Tuesday to the UN’s International Labour Organization, while urging enhanced social protections in a global economy plagued by inequality.
Macron made the comments at a conference marking the ILO’s 100th anniversary, which has drawn dozens of heads of state and government.
In a 45-minute address, the French president nodded to the founding principles of the ILO — the only international body created under the League of Nations, the forerunner to the UN, that survived the rise of fascism and World War II.
“Built on the still smouldering embers of the First World War,” the ILO was founded on the belief that securing future peace required “social justice … (and) respect for workers,” Macron said.
Warning that these principles were under threat, Macron called for a return to the “social market economy where everyone finds their share”, rather than a system that sees “the capture of wealth by a few”.
When people feel cut off from the hope of prosperity they can be drawn to authoritarianism and the belief that “democracy no longer protects them against the inequalities of capitalism gone mad,” Macron said.
At the ILO conference that runs through to June 21, delegates are due to agree a resolution on the Future of Work which is expected to address risks to workers rights ranging from automation to the gig economy.
Macron called for “universal social protections,” and renewed his appeal for a European minimum wage, warning that the consequences of intensifying inequality would be grave.
“I believe that the crisis we are experiencing can lead to war and the disintegration of democracies. I am deeply convinced of it,” he said.
Addressing the ILO conference before Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also said that “securing decent working conditions” was an urgent global priority.
– Anti-harassment convention –
The French leader offered support to another key initiative at the ILO conference: a new convention on harassment and violence in the workplace that would enhance protections for workers, especially those vulnerable to sexual exploitation.
“We fully support the adoption of this convention,” Macron said.
The ILO’s work, including on the anti-harassment text, is often complicated by its tripartite structure that includes government officials, union leaders and private sector employer representatives.
Employers have voiced concern about the harassment convention, especially whether an enterprise should be responsible for abuses that happen away from the workplace.
Clooney urges action on Sudan generals’ assets
Hollywood star and activist George Clooney on Tuesday urged the international community to go after illicit money from Sudan, voicing hope that financial pressure would change the calculus for generals who violently put down pro-democracy protests.
Clooney -- a longtime campaigner for human rights in Sudan's western region of Darfur -- noted that the notorious Janjaweed militias were involved both in abuses in Darfur and in putting down demonstrations last week.
Dozens were killed when paramilitary forces forcibly dispersed a weeks-long sit-in outside the headquarters of the army, which had deposed veteran leader Omar al-Bashir but balked at protesters' persistent demands for a prompt transition to civilian rule.
Kosovo decorates Bill Clinton with a ‘freedom medal’
Kosovo decorated former US president Bill Clinton with an "Order of Freedom" medal on Tuesday in gratitude for his support for the former Serbian province as it cleaved away from Belgrade 20 years ago this week.
As president, Clinton ordered US troops to join the 1999 NATO intervention that ultimately ousted Serb forces from Kosovo, where they had been battling ethnic Albanian rebels.
The move has made him a hero in Pristina, where he landed Tuesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of June 12 -- the day when NATO troops entered Kosovo and the war was over.
Fox News reporter startled by Trump’s Biden-bashing rant: I asked him a question and he just went off
Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts on Tuesday said President Donald Trump "just went off" after he asked a question about his potential 2020 rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“You’d think it’s already down to the general election in a two-person race, because Joe Biden in a speech later on today — which we’ve got an advanced copy of the comments of what he will say in the speech — he really takes on President Trump as if they are running head-to-head in the general election," he said.
“And today on the South Lawn, as the president was leaving for Iowa himself where he will give a speech on renewable energies and then do a campaign style event tonight, I asked the question, Joe Biden is going to say in the speech that you and your policies represent an existential threat to this nation," Roberts continued.