Maher ranks the 2020 Dem field – and picks the ‘sure fire’ Democrat who can beat Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher went through the list of leading Democratic 2020 hopefuls, offering good-natured ribbing of the candidates running.

“I like Joe, but if we give him the keys, there’s at least a fifty percent chance he gets in the car and mows down a farmers’ market,” he joked. “So I can’t say Joe’s a sure thing.”

He described Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as “a three-syllable woman in a one-syllable country.”

He said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has his cardiologist on speed-dial.

He mocked Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s age, saying he is “the only veteran who came back from Afghanistan looking refreshed.”

“Jay Inslee? I’ve never heard of him, and he’s been on this show twice,” he joked.

Maher said it came to him one night, while he was self-medicating, that the only sure thing is Oprah Winfrey.

He then provided a political analysis by demographic groups to make the case for Winfrey 2020.

