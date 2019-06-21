‘Makes us look so weak!’ Fox & Friends host rages after Trump calls off Iran strike
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade reacted angrily to reports that President Donald Trump told the Iranian government that he wanted to hold diplomatic talks shortly before calling off a previously authorized strike against Iranian military targets.
While discussing a Reuters report about the president telling Iran that he “he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues,” Kilmeade fumed that diplomacy was on the table at all.
“Why would we talk to them?” he asked incredulously. “They’re blowing up tankers of our allies, then they blow up our drone, and then we’ll talk to them? It makes us look so weak!”
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt defended the president by pointing out that he’d hit Iran with stinging sanctions — but Kilmeade countered that Iran had conducted “seven weeks” worth of “attacks on us and our allies.”
Kilmeade also knocked the president for saying that Iran shot down an American drone by “mistake,” which the Fox host described as “giving them an out.”
Watch the video below.
Brian Kilmeade is against diplomacy with Iran: "Why would we talk to them? Blowing up tankers of our allies, then they blow up our drone, and then we'll talk to them? Makes us look so weak!" Says that Trump was "giving them an out" by calling the shootdown a mistake. pic.twitter.com/fRUHJS3kUs
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 21, 2019
Iran has no right to answer diplomacy ‘with military force’: US
The US said Friday Iran has no right to respond to diplomacy "with military force", a day after Tehran shot down a US reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
"Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force," Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, told reporters in Saudi Arabia.
"Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force."
The downing of the drone -- which Washington insists was over international waters but Tehran says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US and its staunch ally, Saudi Arabia, have blamed on Iran.
‘Projection of incompetence’: Experts warn Trump administration out of control
Americans and much of the world either went to bed Thursday night or woke up Friday morning to the news that President Donald Trump ordered a strike against Iran over a downed drone, then called it off in progress, mid-air.
Calling off the strike was the fourth critical action he took in the span of less than 12 hours. Ordering the strike was the third action. Saying a rogue Iranian military official probably was to blame was the second, and threatening Iran, possibly with military action was the first.