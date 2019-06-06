Quantcast
Connect with us

Manufacturing falls to lowest level of Trump presidency — because of the president’s tariffs

Published

1 min ago

on

Manufacturing in the United States fell to its lowest level since President Donald Trump took office, according to two industry analyses.

The U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to its lowest level in April since October 2016, according to the Institute for Supply Management. The ISM survey also found that its factory employment index had fallen by 11 percent since October 2016 and factory output fell to its lowest point since August 2016, Reuters reported. A separate survey by IHS Markit also found that May was the “toughest month in nearly 10 years” for American manufacturers, IHS economist Chris Williamson told Bloomberg News, adding that the reduced production will also be a “further drag on GDP.”

Business owners were quick to point to Trump’s trade wars with China and other countries as the leading cause for the slump in American manufacturing, which Trump claimed he would restore to its glory days.

“Newly increased tariffs on Chinese imports pose an issue on a number of chemicals and materials that are solely produced in China,” one respondent said in the Institute for Supply Management Survey.

“The threat of additional tariffs has forced a change in our supply chain strategy; we are shifting business from China to Mexico, which will not increase the number of U.S. jobs,” said another respondent.

Economists said that Trump’s tariffs were clearly responsible for the manufacturing slide.

“The sector can’t thrive when it’s being hit by new taxes at random every few weeks,” Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told Reuters.

With manufacturers already reeling in April, Trump announced in May that he would impose tariffs on all Mexican imports if that country does not stop the flow of immigrants to the border. He has also threatened to increase tariffs on China.

“This isn’t about macro, it’s about the whims of a president who understands very little about how the economy actually works,” Shepherdson said.

The severe slump in manufacturing is one of many warning signs that show that Trump’s economic policies have been disastrous for consumers and businesses alike.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Monday that the Fed may have to cut interest rates to kickstart stalling growth caused by the uncertainty of the trade wars, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bullard said the Fed “faces an economy that is expected to grow more slowly going forward, with some risk that the slowdown could be sharper than expected due to ongoing global trade regime uncertainty.”

JP MorganChase increased its estimate of the likelihood that the U.S. will fall into a recession this year to 40 percent, up from 25 percent just a month earlier. Economists at Morgan Stanley warned that the nation will likely fall into recession within nine months if Trump plows ahead with his threat to impose massive tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Despite the damage already done, Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods coming from Mexico if the country does not stop Central American migrants from reaching the U.S. border. A Tax Foundation analysis found that this would amount to the biggest tax hike on Americans in three decades.

The Tax Foundation, as well as another study from Trump’s alma mater, the Penn Wharton School of Business, found that Trump’s proposed new tariffs would completely wipe out any gains from his 2017 tax cut for low- and middle-income workers, the New York Times reported.

“Ultimately, the tariffs make all consumers worse off,” senior Penn Wharton economist Richard Prisinzano told the Times. “The question is how much worse off.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump delays D-Day ceremony to squeeze in an interview with Fox’s Laura Ingraham

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump delivered a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy -- after squeezing in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The ceremony was delayed while the U.S. president spoke with Ingraham, who had complained about Democrats using children as "pathetic political props" during a broadcast the previous evening from the cemetery at Normandy.

TV cameras spotted Trump talking to Ingraham 14 minutes after the ceremony was scheduled to begin, and an announcement was made pushing back the start time as thousands waited.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3: Weaponized white feminism

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Sometimes white feminism is so emphatic in its insistence that the world reckons with it that it obliterates all else in its path. I’ve long understood this. But I didn’t expect to receive a reminder while recently co-moderating a discussion of “When They See Us.”

Netflix’s limited series, created, co-written and directed by Ava DuVernay, is a restorative act in many respects, the most vital being its insistent focus on the stories of the five black men wrongfully accused and convicted of the rape and beating of a jogger, Trisha Meili, that took place in 1989.

This article first appeared at Salon.com.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ready to see Trump ‘in prison’

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) might be holding her caucus back on impeachment, but she admitted Wednesday that she'd like to see him "in prison."

The moment came during a tense meeting with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Politico reported. Multiple sources said that many officials have been battling behind closed doors about investigations into Trump.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to sources. She still wants to see him fall at the ballot box, but the results of Trump losing the 2020 elections would likely mean several criminal trials.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 