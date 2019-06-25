Quantcast
Connect with us

Maryland pool stalker says he isn’t racist — he’s autistic

Published

44 mins ago

on

A Maryland man who called police on two groups of Black women at an apartment complex says that his actions weren’t motivated by race, rather it was his autism.

According to WUSA, the man now known as “Poolside Nick,” approached the women to complain about using glass bottles, which is against the pool rules at their apartment complex.

Videos were posted by Felecia Soso showing the man telling the women “glassware is not allowed at the pool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman in the video said that she would get rid of the glass. She then asked, “What else do I need to do for you to be comfortable?”

The man, who has since been identified as Nick Starr-Street responded in the video, “I’m going to report you to the leasing office.”

Someone from the office then came to talk to them, then the police showed up.

After the Hyattsville Police Department showed up, they decided to leave the pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, another incident happened, where Gaëlle Claude, another woman of color, was followed by Starr-Street, while he called 911 a second time.

She tweeted that the man “literally stalked us…. for damn near a mile,” after he said they were drinking at the pool and taking photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with WUSA, Starr-Street said that the incident had nothing to do with race.

“My sense of right and wrong is 0 or 100. I don’t care,” Starr-Street said.

He noted that he called security on a third group of women on Monday, but they were white. The police, however, were not called in that case, simply apartment security. Presumably, police told Starr-Street that seeing someone with glass at the pool is not worthy of an emergency call to 911.

“I’m autistic. I just see right and wrong,” Starr-Street explained to WUSA. “I don’t see race. I don’t see gender. I don’t see color. I don’t see any of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said that the charity Ambitious About Autism does say that people on the spectrum can become single-minded.

“It’s one thing to have a ‘special interest,’ but it’s another to have a serious obsession,” the website claimed.

The network tracked down Starr-Street on Twitter, showing another incident where he made insensitive comments about a popular drag queen just days after the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Since the report went viral, someone in the building scratched RACIST on his door and he said he no longer feels safe.

Read the full report at WUSA.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Robert Mueller likely thought Don Jr. was guilty — here’s why that actually made it hard to investigate Trump

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign, turned over his findings to Congress, and stepped down from his post at the Justice Department.

His findings were incredibly damning for the president and his allies, finding evidence that the campaign eagerly accepted Russian help, if not a full-blown conspiracy, and outlining ten potential episodes where Trump obstructed justice. But Mueller's conclusions are by no means the end-all of everything that happened. Mueller himself acknowledged in his report that Trump's lack of cooperation probably prevented him from finding a lot of information.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maryland pool stalker says he isn’t racist — he’s autistic

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

A Maryland man who called police on two groups of Black women at an apartment complex says that his actions weren't motivated by race, rather it was his autism.

According to WUSA, the man now known as "Poolside Nick," approached the women to complain about using glass bottles, which is against the pool rules at their apartment complex.

Videos were posted by Felecia Soso showing the man telling the women "glassware is not allowed at the pool."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Everyone ultimately prefers their own race’: Morrissey claims he’s not racist because everybody else is

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Former Smiths singer Morrissey explained in an interview that he couldn't possibly be a racist because everyone else is racist.

Morrissey came out for the anti-Islam political party in England, and has run into problems about his political claims ever since. As noted by Consequence of Sound, "it doesn’t help that he says thing like Halal certifiers support ISIS, of course."

He made the comments as part of an interview with his own nephew Sam Etsy Rayner, for Moz’s website.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link