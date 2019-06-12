Quantcast
Connect with us

Maryland school calls cops on young black student for playing with ‘toy money’

Published

4 hours ago

on

Maryland resident Tiffany Kelly is outraged after a local school called the police on her 10-year-old son for playing with play money, reported The Giro.

Kelly said that school officials called the police after her son was seen passing out the play money on the school bus.

“On May 14, 2019, my son took play money to school (purchased from Amazon). He is excited about money and learning to count ‘his money.’ In an attempt for socialization, something he struggles with, he passed it out on the school bus to his peers. The money has bright pink Asian symbols on the front and back, along with dotted lines, so that it can be distinguished as play money,” Kelly wrote on a petition platform for the case.

She told local reporters that it was outrageous for police and the secret service to question her young boy.

“The police came to the school to question my son. They also called the Secret Service,” she wrote. “Outrageous.”

Montgomery County police deny any racial profiling, according to The Giro.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Progressive radio host scores $4.1 million victory against neo-Nazis

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Radio host and sometimes-Comedian Dean Obeidallah won a major victory this week in his war against neo-Nazis at the Daily Stormer.

The Washington Post reported that the SiriusXMProgress host was awarded $4.1 million by a federal judge for smearing Obeidallah as a "terrorist." The attack on Obeidallah prompted several to send death threats and terrify the progressive host.

The goal of the lawsuit, according to Obeidallah was never about money, he said it was about "sending a message to Trump-loving white supremacists that they will never silence me nor any of the people in the groups they hate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr is going to haul in CIA officers for questioning about whether they were too mean to Trump: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that as part of his overarching investigation into how the Russia probe was conducted, Attorney General William Barr has directed the Justice Department to look into the practices of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Barr has tapped John Durham, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to oversee the interviewing of CIA agents, and the agency director, Gina Haspel, has said she will give Barr whatever he needs.

According to the Times, although no one at the CIA is under criminal suspicion, the investigation has "provoked anxiety" at the agency, and "senior agency officials have questioned why the C.I.A.'s analytical work should be subjected to a federal prosecutor's scrutiny."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Don Jr. swears he has ‘nothing to correct’ about his previous Trump Tower testimony

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, while arriving at the Capitol for a second round of questioning before the Senate, Donald Trump Jr. told reporters that he has "nothing to correct" about his testimony:

"Are you here to correct your testimony?"

"Nothing to correct," Donald Trump Jr. tells ABC News' @caphilltrish as he arrives on Capitol Hill to appear for a second time before the Senate Intelligence Committee. https://t.co/Jy5gF2wMNX pic.twitter.com/j6Xau8EMYE

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link