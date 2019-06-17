Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade

Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.

Toronto Police have located two victims with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.

An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.

I'm on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

#BREAKING: Toronto police are responding to shooting at the Raptors victory rally in Nathan Phillips Square.https://t.co/Dpso4yZvPZ pic.twitter.com/G7QL4J6uj2 — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) June 17, 2019

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh ADVERTISEMENT — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Shooting at the Raptors Championship Parade Downtown… we can't just have one nice day eh? pic.twitter.com/ndYVx3BKYy — Brandon Newfield (@bnewfield) June 17, 2019

BREAKING: At least 2 people reportedly been shot, 2 other people in custody and 2 firearms recovered by police following a shooting at the Toronto Raptors victory parade. Several others reportedly injured due to stampede: pic.twitter.com/k9F4rio5mh — Live Report (@tweetlivereport) June 17, 2019

Police tape up a Queen and Bay intersection where I just saw one man loaded into the back of an ambulance. His head appeared to be wrapped but eyes seemed open. Eyewitnesses saying they saw cops run towards the Eaton Centre pic.twitter.com/PLNHt1MPVO — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Two people with serious injuries after

reports of a shooting near the post-parade rally at the Raptors Victory Parade in Toronto, Canada.

Two people are in custody.#RaptorParade pic.twitter.com/uzH9F0rAV9 — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) June 17, 2019

Toronto Canada: Shooting Reported at #Raptors championship parade. PD and Emergency Crews on scene. Two photos show people runaway and police presence BeAlert. pic.twitter.com/uLVN71gv3W — First Responder (@911__ICE) June 17, 2019