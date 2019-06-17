Quantcast
Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade

Published

28 mins ago

on

Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.

Toronto Police have located two victims with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.

An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.

WATCH:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Alex Jones accused of sending child pornography to lawyers representing Sandy Hook victims

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

Attorneys representing victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for defamation have accused the InfoWars host of sending them files containing child pornography.

The Connecticut Post reports that court documents filed on Monday show that the law firm representing the Sandy Hook victims claims that it discovered several inappropriate images involving children in a large stash of electronic files that Jones had been ordered to turn over.

‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter Tony Schwartz: ‘I can’t say I’ve ever seen Trump running more scared’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

The ghostwriter for Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" book observed on Monday that the president is "running more scared" than he has ever seen.

Tony Schwartz made the observation in a tweet that came after days of angry presidential tweets and interviews.

"I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared," Schwartz wrote. "The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells."

I can't say I've ever seen Trump running more scared. The more worried he feels, the more lies he tells.

— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 17, 2019

