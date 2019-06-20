Matt Gaetz gets laughed at after his attempt to derail Mueller hearing hilariously backfires
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tried to turn the latest hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election into a hearing on border security — and then got hilariously shut down by one of the panelists.
During his allotted time, Gaetz changed the subject away entirely from the Mueller report and decided to grill one of the witnesses for her views on border security.
In particular, Gaetz asked Carrie Cordero, a Robert M. Gates senior fellow and general counsel at the Center for New American Security, about her work writing about the security problems posed by Mexican drug cartels.
“Is it your impression that, since you wrote this in 2013, that the circumstances on our southern border have gotten better or worse?” Gaetz asked.
Cordero acknowledged her past work on border security — and proceeded to embarrass Gaetz by rebutting Republican talking points.
“When I wrote that report, I thought it was an issue that needed attention,” she said. “There is clearly a humanitarian problem on the southern border that needs to be addressed. What you will not find in that article is any mention of a wall as a response to that challenge, nor any encouragement of any use of emergency authorities.”
At this point, many people in the room laughed at Gaetz.
Watch the video below.
Trump ridiculed for babbling Oval Office talk about ‘manned drones’: We call those ‘planes’
During a press availability in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister, Donald Trump was naturally asked about Iran reportedly shooting down a U.S. drone in international airspace, which led to the president rambling in the way he does about what a drone is and does.
His explanation was not what one might call knowledgeable or smooth.
“I think probably Iran made a mistake,” the president replied when asked about the international incident. “I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down. Fortunately, that drone was unarmed. There was no man in it and there was no — it was just — it was over international waters, clearly over international waters, but we didn’t have a man or woman in the drone. We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you. It would have made a big, big difference."
GOP lawmaker’s secret Christian magic shop exposed after he seeks Tennessee House leadership
A Tennessee Republican is facing questions about a Christian magic supply business he operates out of his basement, but hasn't registered or disclosed with the state.
Deputy Speaker Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) is handing out campaign checks to Republican colleagues as he hopes to drum up support to become the state's next House Speaker, but he's facing new questions about his religiously themed business and ties to two companies that do political work, reported the Tennessean.
Emotional vulnerability that is at the source of male gun ownership explored in new documentary
On the surface, the gun debate almost appears on the surface to be a debate between men and women, as Moms Against Gun Violence dominates the anti-NRA conversation. It's given the pro-gun argument a twinge of masculinity at the heart of gun culture, but it's taken out of the debate about gun violence.
A short Washington Post documentary explores the statistic that more than 80 percent of the mass shootings, suicides with a gun and homicides with a gun are committed by men.