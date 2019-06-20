Matt Gaetz gets laughed at after his attempt to derail Mueller hearing hilariously backfires

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tried to turn the latest hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election into a hearing on border security — and then got hilariously shut down by one of the panelists.

During his allotted time, Gaetz changed the subject away entirely from the Mueller report and decided to grill one of the witnesses for her views on border security.

In particular, Gaetz asked Carrie Cordero, a Robert M. Gates senior fellow and general counsel at the Center for New American Security, about her work writing about the security problems posed by Mexican drug cartels.

“Is it your impression that, since you wrote this in 2013, that the circumstances on our southern border have gotten better or worse?” Gaetz asked.

Cordero acknowledged her past work on border security — and proceeded to embarrass Gaetz by rebutting Republican talking points.

“When I wrote that report, I thought it was an issue that needed attention,” she said. “There is clearly a humanitarian problem on the southern border that needs to be addressed. What you will not find in that article is any mention of a wall as a response to that challenge, nor any encouragement of any use of emergency authorities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, many people in the room laughed at Gaetz.

Watch the video below.