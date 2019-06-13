‘McConnell’s Graveyard’: Nancy Pelosi trolls Mitch McConnell and his ‘Grim Reaper’ political campaign
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
While speaking to reporters at her weekly press conference, Pelosi presented a list of bills that the Democratically-controlled House had passed.
“Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the Grim Reaper,” Pelosi explained. “It’s part of his political campaign, it’s part of the pride he takes as leader of the Senate.”
“None of these things are going to be passed, they won’t even be voted on,” she said of the list of bills, which included the legislation on Dreamers, equal rights, gun violence prevention, violence against women, climate and paycheck fairness.
“What is it about Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress that they do not want to respond to what is so popular across the board in our country?” the Speaker later asked.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
Senior GOP lawmaker privately confides Trump is ‘impeachable’ if he gets foreign help with campaign: CNN analyst
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's explosive admission that he would be open to foreign help in the next election, a CNN correspondent said that a senior Republican claimed the president was flirting with impeachment.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel related a conversation she had with the unidentified Republican.
"Just when they thought it was safe to come out, they're looking for a bigger desk to hide under," Gangel quipped. "But there is -- we are hearing things on background which means they're willing to talk to us, but they don't want to attach their names to it."
GOP leader’s attempt to pin Trump’s latest scandal on Democrats flops after reporter points out a simple fact
The leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday tried to deflect from President Donald Trump's recent comments about foreign election meddling by attacking Democrats over a controversial intelligence document.
But it was quickly pointed out that the salacious dossier, which accused Donald Trump of having ties to Russia, was first turned over to the FBI by late Senator John McCain (R-AZ).
"Let me be clear. I don’t want to see any foreign government try to interfere in our elections. We should all stand united to ensure integrity in our elections," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said at a press conference, before going on a rant about the unverified intelligence document, which is known as the Steele dossier.
MSNBC analyst blasts Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for ‘moral cowardice’
MSNBC reporter Matt Miller called out Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy for making a false comparison between what the Russians did to the United States and a British person creating an opposition research document.
In a panel discussion responding to the Thursday press conference for the House Minority, McCarthy claimed that Russian intervention in our election was the same as Christopher Steele putting together a document with research about President Donald Trump's international connections. That document was then turned over to the FBI when it was clear it included information about possible crimes.