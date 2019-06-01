Mecca summit slams US embassy move to Jerusalem: statement
The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise the disputed city as Israel’s capital.
The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the “transfer of embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem” and urged all members to “boycott” countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.
The statement comes as US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to roll out economic aspects of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain later this month.
The plan, dubbed by Trump as the “deal of the century”, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump’s policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.
Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump administration after the president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.
Israel insists the whole of Jerusalem is its “eternal, indivisible capital”. The Palestinians demand the city’s eastern sector as the capital of their long-promised state.
Breaking Banner
Here’s a breakdown of Trump’s most manipulative rhetorical weapons — and why they could get him reelected
The 2018 election results in the United States demonstrated that Democrats have an abundance of positions that can work in their favor, from universal health care to protecting Social Security and Medicare to calling for middle class tax cuts. But Democrats have a formidable adversary in President Donald Trump because he knows his base, knows it well and knows how to work it. Democrats enjoyed an impressive net gain of 40 seats in the House of Representatives in 2018, but Trump’s aggressive stumping on behalf of Republican candidates helped the GOP slightly increase its majority in the U.S. Senate and win key gubernatorial races in Georgia and Florida.
US warns China on behaviour towards its Asian neighbours
The United States warned China on Saturday against threatening its neighbours' sovereignty and said Washington is investing in new military technology to defend its Asian allies.
Washington and Beijing have been vying for influence in the region, which hosts potential flashpoints such as the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait.
Ties between the two powers are once again taking centre stage at the weekend Singapore conference known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which gathers defence ministers and top military officials from around the world.
Texas at center of new evidence suggesting census citizenship question was pushed to help Republicans
With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to soon decide whether the Trump administration can ask about citizenship in the upcoming census, new evidence emerged Thursday suggesting the question had been tacked on to advance Republican gerrymandering.
And Texas — more specifically, an analysis of the state House’s 150 districts — was at the center of it.