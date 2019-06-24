Quantcast
Melania Trump ripped for bragging about helping children while her husband runs concentration camps for kids

Melania Trump was ripped on Monday for pushing her signature “Be Best” campaign against bullying while her husband, President Donald Trump, runs concentration camps for children along the southern border.

“Looking forward to collaborating with all of our #BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!” Melania Trump tweeted Monday.

The response was some of the harshest since she wore an “I Don’t Care” jacked to visit the border.

Here are some of the responses:

