Melania Trump ripped for bragging about helping children while her husband runs concentration camps for kids

Melania Trump was ripped on Monday for pushing her signature “Be Best” campaign against bullying while her husband, President Donald Trump, runs concentration camps for children along the southern border.

“Looking forward to collaborating with all of our #BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!” Melania Trump tweeted Monday.

The response was some of the harshest since she wore an “I Don’t Care” jacked to visit the border.

Here are some of the responses:

This is a level of blatant hubris that will go down in history.

"to better the lives of children everywhere."

There is a special place hell for the robot's handlers. I hope it is as hot and miserable there as it is for the children on the border.

Everywhere!? Really? The tone deafness and sociopathic behavior from everyone in this administration is staggering sometimes. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) June 24, 2019

LOL!!! How about start by emptying the concentration camps. — Nasty D – Not A "Good German" Never Will Be (@DawnGulick) June 24, 2019

Holy cow! She can’t be this tone deaf. — Jeff Shuey (@jshuey) June 24, 2019

Considering the number of children in cages in the USA, I assume this is this a satire account… The world is watching. — iceblueaccent (@iceblueaccent) June 25, 2019

Melania Trump… Proving every day that she really doesn't care. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 24, 2019

Until we #CloseTheCamps, I really don't care about #BeBest, do u? 7 year olds, caked w/snot and tears, care for infants they’ve just met. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teen mothers' clothes are stained with breast milk. https://t.co/wSaOfaNMDI — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 25, 2019

You’ve done enough collaborating already… — The_Reasonist (@The_Reasonist) June 24, 2019

Definition of a Ridiculous Farce: While her husband's administration mandates the inhumane treatment for migrant children on the U.S.'s southern border, @FLOTUS Melania Trump claims she is working to better the lives of children EVERYWHERE! pic.twitter.com/c7IvWYuBm0 — Christopher Alberto (@ChrisAlbertoLaw) June 24, 2019

Why, yes, collaborator is the perfect word for you. — the surly mermaid (@carriebwc) June 24, 2019

Or Miss America Pageants. — Jason Wheeler (@JasonWheeler198) June 24, 2019

You have seen this, have you not? https://t.co/6ijqTpiyyj — History is recording this 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@sandlady48) June 24, 2019

She doesn't care. Those were her words. She wore them. https://t.co/R3oZqzaIqH — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 24, 2019

Does "children everywhere" include children at the border? https://t.co/vDx5AEP6tb — Eric Atcheson, parent-butler to a tiny boss (@RevEricAtcheson) June 24, 2019

Your husband, who has credibly been accused of rape AGAIN, is holding babies and children hostage at the southern border – some of whom have died and most of whom are being abused – you ridiculous, moronic, gold-digging waste of space. https://t.co/6hRd7WUZre — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 24, 2019

Your husband is a rapist and migrant child abuser. https://t.co/y45jNV3oBP — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) June 24, 2019

With all due respect, your highness, that is bullshit. https://t.co/HKKlJbCsaE — Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) June 25, 2019

She has to be trolling. This cannot be real. https://t.co/AfpG5MALfF — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) June 25, 2019

.@MerriamWebster, I think your definition of irony is below. https://t.co/80QvbHTVrI — Meenakshi Bewtra (@DrsMeena) June 24, 2019

Are you kidding me? "Better the lives of children everywhere"? I'm not sure a more tone deaf statement has ever been made. https://t.co/LzTEOHHCKy — 🍸 Cathy (@66Betty) June 25, 2019

You treat the 1st Lady role as a vain pageant position. If you want to improve lives of children everywhere, start w Trump's concentration camps at the border. Migrant children ripped away from their parents and placed in U.S. custody are denied basic human needs. https://t.co/3SjrlU7cMR — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) June 24, 2019