Mexico tariffs on track to take effect Monday: White House
The United States intends to apply punitive tariffs on imports from Mexico on Monday despite progress in talks on stemming migration, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday.
“Our position hasn’t changed,” Sanders told reporters heading on Air Force One to Shannon, Ireland, as President Donald Trump wrapped up a week-long trip to Europe.
“They’ve made a lot of progress,” she said. “The meetings have gone well, but as of now we’re still on track for tariffs on Monday.”
Sanders’ comments came after two days of crunch talks in Washington by top officials from both countries to head off the tariffs, which could deal a stunning blow to the Mexican economy.
The Trump administration has demanded Mexico take tough action to halt the flow of hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants towards the United States, insisting it down its border with Guatemala and agree to let asylum seekers register their claims inside Mexico.
Last week Trump announced that, starting from Monday, June 10, a five percent tariff would be applied to all goods from export-dependent Mexico, rising by five percentage points each month to a high of 25 percent, until US demands on migrant controls were satisfied.
On Thursday Mexico scrambled to appease Washington, agreeing to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to its southern border, blocking a new migrant caravan and freezing the bank accounts of suspected human traffickers.
But it appeared there was no agreement between Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and US negotiators led by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the asylum question.
“We have been working this afternoon, we still do not have an agreement,” Ebrard said Thursday as talks wrapped for the day.
“Tomorrow we have another session in the morning and we will continue forward.”
Arrested Western investors are presumed innocent: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Western investors arrested in Russia were innocent until proven guilty, and added that security services might be interfering too much in business matters.
His remarks follow the arrest of prominent US investor Michael Calvey and several colleagues in February, a case that has caused deep concern among foreign investors.
"As long as there is no guilty verdict, everyone is considered innocent, including Mr. Calvey," Putin told a Russian economic forum.
Investigative journalist detained in Russia on drug charges
Russia has detained an investigative journalist for drugs offences, prompting protests on Friday as supporters condemned the charges as trumped-up and suggested they were punishment for his reporting.
Ivan Golunov, a reporter with Meduza, an independent Russian-language media outlet, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday and police have opened a probe into manufacturing and dealing drugs.
A police spokesman said a 36-year-old man he did not identify had been detained with five packages of mephedrone, a designer drug.
US warns Mexico that tariffs are imminent as migration battle simmers
The United States warned Friday that President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on imports from Mexico were on course to take effect next week, despite headway in talks on stemming the surge in migration towards the US border.
"Our position hasn't changed," Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One en route to Shannon, Ireland, as President Donald Trump wrapped up a week-long trip to Europe.
"They've made a lot of progress," she said. "The meetings have gone well, but as of now we're still on track for tariffs on Monday."
As Washington continued to dial up the pressure on its southern neighbor -- which has already pledged to deploy thousands of troops to tackle the migration crisis -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador insisted there was still time to avoid the tariffs.