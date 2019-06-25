Mexico will not detain migrants at US border: president
Mexico’s president said Tuesday the 15,000 troops his government has deployed to the US border do not have orders to stop migrants from crossing, and vowed to investigate a controversial detention last week.
“No such order has been issued, and we are going to review that case, so that it doesn’t happen again, because that’s not our job,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference.
He made the comment after an AFP journalist’s images of heavily armed National Guardsmen forcibly detaining two women and a young girl at the edge of the Rio Grande river triggered backlash in Mexico, whose government faces pressure from US President Donald Trump to slow a surge of Central American migrants.
The statement contradicts what Lopez Obrador’s own defense minister said Monday in a joint press conference with the president.
Asked whether the National Guardsmen and army troops recently deployed to Mexico’s northern border were detaining migrants to prevent them from crossing, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval replied: “Yes.”
“Given that (undocumented) migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over” to immigration authorities, Sandoval added.
However, Lopez Obrador insisted Mexican forces were not there to detain migrants who try to cross the border.
“Those are not the instructions they have. They are not there to do that job. That is the work of the migration authorities, not the army,” he said.
“We are going to deal with this matter so that no abuses are committed.”
However, he added: “We have to avoid a confrontation with the government of the United States.”
Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who came to office in December vowing to protect migrants’ rights, has been pushed into a more hardline stance by Trump, who threatened last month to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if the government did not do more to slow migration.
After a week of tense negotiations in Washington, the two sides announced a deal on June 7 in which Mexico agreed to reinforce its southern border with 6,000 National Guardsmen and expand its policy of taking back migrants while the US processes their asylum claims.
The View erupts when Meghan McCain complains her dad suffered worse than migrant kids while held as war prisoner
Meghan McCain tempered her outrage over the Trump administration's detention of children because she feels her father endured worse treatment as a captured Navy airman during the Vietnam War.
"The View" co-host agreed migrant children were being held in inhumane conditions along the southern border, but she found it hard to summon moral outrage.
"I just want to say one quick thing," she said. "Apparently, by the way, me saying, 'Can I say one quick thing,' is now becoming a parody -- it's just how I talk, it's one of my tics, I'm sorry.
"Calling these places torture facilities -- I understand it's a humanitarian crisis," McCain continued. "It's horrific to detain -- like you said, people in jail get soap and people in jail get toothpaste -- but I know what a torture facility looks like. I've been to one."
Group turned away for trying to deliver baby wipes to children at detention center
An Associated Press report was issued on last week citing inhumane conditions at the U.S. southern border so, naturally, some Americans wanted to help.
According to The Texas Tribune, Austin Savage and five of his friends jumped into an SUV headed toward the border. Their vehicle was stocked with supplies, including over $340 worth of baby wipes, diapers, soap, toys, toothpaste, and other personal hygiene items.
When they arrived at the Clint Border Patrol facility, the group discovered the lobby was closed. Savage recalled that there were eight or 10 Border Patrol agents in the parking lot nearby, but none of them came by to assist the do-gooders.
Breaking Banner
Trump flips out and threatens ‘obliteration’ after Iran calls him retarded
President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily hit back at Iran after the nation accused him of being "retarded."
Writing on Twitter, the president accused Iran of making a "very ignorant and insulting statement" against him, which he said "only shows that they do not understand reality."
The president then threatened the nation with "obliteration" if it didn't wise up.
"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," he wrote. "In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"
....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!