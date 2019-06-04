Mexico’s ex-ambassador goes ballistic on Fox Business host: ‘You want Mexico to start shooting’ migrants?
Mexico’s former ambassador to the U.S., Arturo Sarukhan, on Tuesday suggested that Fox Business host Stuart Varney wanted Mexican authorities to “start shooting” migrants instead of letting them cross into the United States.
In an interview on the Fox Business Network, Varney demanded to know “what has Mexico done [to stop migrants] since President Trump threatened these tariffs about a week ago?”
“You can’t enforce your way out of a migration crisis,” Sarukhan explained. “You can’t move the needle in seven days since the president put out his ultimatum. That’s not going to happen. And it’s very hard for a government to move based on these threats.”
“Just the other day, a large group of one thousand migrants simply walked across the border,” Varney complained. “Is there nothing Mexico could do just as a statement, ‘We’re trying to do something. We’re going to stop this group, we’re going to stop that group.'”
“Is there nothing you could do short term just to try to accommodate President Trump?” the Fox Business host pressed.
“I don’t think you accommodate a bully,” Sarukhan replied.
“You just labeled our president as a bully!” Varney interrupted. “We have thousands of people per day walking into our country from your country. We’re a bully?”
“Yes, you are,” Sarukhan fired back.
“I would disagree with that, sir,” Varney stated.
“What’s your benchmark of success?” Sarukhan remarked. “You want Mexico to start shooting them on the border?”
“No!” Varney exclaimed. “I want Mexico to take rational action, state what they’re going to do and get on with it. I think it is reasonable to say America is being invaded. And in the face of invasion, you do take strong action.”
“And the only way you’re going to do it in a relationship as complex as this one is if both countries work together,” the former ambassador said.
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
A racist Subway manager refused to hire this black teen – now the manager is the one without a job
The manager of a Subway store in Texas was allegedly caught refusing to hire a potential applicant because of her skin color, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Katelyn Simmons recently applied to work at the Subway restaurant, where her friend was also employed.
Simmons' friend checked with her manager about the application in a text message.
"Girl brought in her application. I'm leaving it on the table for you tomorrow," the employee said.
The manager replied, "Ok thanks. How she look?"
Priest tells women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s ‘purity’ – goes on anti-LGBT attack after being criticized
Catholic priest who took to Twitter Monday to urge women to dress "modestly" at church services to "protect" men's "purity" is getting criticized for what some are calling misogyny. And rather than listen to what others have to say,, Father Kevin Cusick is reveling in his 15 minutes of fame and using the attention to spread anti-LGBT tweets.Cusick himself notes he got "ratioed," meaning his remarks outraged so many that the comments far outweigh the likes and retweets. So he compared himself to Jesus on the cross.
‘No more silence’: Her kidnapping, sexual assault and murder stunned a town – and started a movement
Nine months and a long Arctic winter have come and gone since the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr in the northwest Alaska hub community of Kotzebue.
Signs of Ashley can be found everywhere in this town of 3,200. At the cemetery, groups of kids gather at the purple-painted wooden cross marking her grave. They leave trinkets, teddy bears, necklaces, even sports medals. People slip bouquets of artificial flowers through the chain link fence at Rainbow Park, where the fifth grader was last seen playing on a Thursday evening in September.