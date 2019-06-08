Missouri farmer serves notice to Trump that patience is ‘wearing out’ over his crippling trade war
On Saturday, CNN profiled Adam Jones, a fourth-generation family farmer in St. Louis County, Missouri, whose farm was hit by a double whammy of four-foot floodwaters and tariffs from President Donald Trump’s trade war.
“We’re in in four feet of water. So halfway up the grille of the tractor,” said Jones.
He added that “we aren’t going to make any money this year” because China has drastically reduced its imports of American soybeans — and that while he will receive some income from the government assistance to farmers promised by Trump, he does not know how much it will be.
“Farmers don’t want a bailout,” he said. “We don’t want government money. We just want a free market. Most farmers are still supporting President Trump, but I think it is wearing out. The flooding is obviously more the tariffs might be more frustrating, because somebody has control over the tariffs.”
Despite all of this, Jones emphasized how much pride he takes in his line of work.
“You don’t get your food from the grocery store. I mean you get it from the grocery store, but we’re out here working our tails off to grow it for you,” he said. “Farming is a passion. It’s what I love. We don’t farm for money. It is what I love. I mean my dad does it, he did, it my grandpa did it, my great grandpa did it, right here on this land. Fourth generation on this farm. And I take pride in that. And I just have a passion for agriculture. Unfortunately.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s Mexico tariff threat was a ‘sham’ he finally gave up on after receiving major blowback: CNN contributor
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he had reached a deal with Mexico to reduce migration at the southern border, which he claimed averted the need to enact his 5 percent tariff on the country's goods — no doubt relieving the businesses and GOP lawmakers who were opposed to the plan.
But Democratic strategist Maria Cardona doesn't view this as a victory for Trump. As she said on CNN Saturday, it was yet another cave.
"I completely agree with Speaker Pelosi that this was, you know, governing by temper tantrum," said Cardona. "And frankly, I think it was a sham. I think that he threatened these tariffs and then he got a ton of blowback from the business community and his own Republican supporters and he had to figure a way out of it."
CNN
Trump’s favorite economist destroyed by CNN host over failed tax cuts: ‘It doesn’t seem to be working out’
On Saturday, conservative CNN host Michael Smerconish hosted Arthur Laffer — the father of modern supply-side economic theory who is slated to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump — and challenged his tax cut mythology.
"Why, if the tax cuts will pay for themselves, are we having such problems with the debt and deficit?" said Smerconish, putting up figures from the Washington Post. "The deficit grew 77 percent in the first four months of fiscal 2019 compared with the same period one year before. It doesn't seem to be working out according to the napkin." (A reference to how Laffer originally scrawled his idea that tax cuts would pay for themselves on a napkin.)
CNN
Former Republican presidential adviser: Trump disrespected ‘hallowed ground’ by attacking Pelosi at D-Day ceremony
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former White House official David Gergen — who has advised multiple presidents, including three Republicans — expressed his disappointment at the fact that President Donald Trump chose to use a D-Day ceremony to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"I had the privilege of going to Normandy on the 50th anniversary with President Clinton, and it is hallowed ground," Gergen told host John Berman, who was filling in for Cooper. "One has a sense that as you walk in, especially — because there are so many gravestones there, it's extraordinarily moving when you're there, and you do have a sense, there's something sacred about this place and that where we honor those who fell."