Missy Elliott has become the first female rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott has become the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Fighting back tears, Melissa Elliott — her real name — received the honor from Queen Latifah, a rap pioneer from the previous generation.
Earlier, the academy broadcast a video in which former first lady Michelle Obama said she is a fan of Elliott, who is 47.
Singer Izzo and rapper Da Brat paid tribute to Elliott by performing some of her songs.
Before Elliott, two other rappers had made it into the hall of fame: Jermaine Dupri last year and Jay-Z in 2017.
Elliott first tasted success as a producer and writer for other artists before launching a solo career.
Working with producer Timbaland, who shaped some of Elliott’s hip hop and R&B music in the 1990s, she performed with Aaliyah and Destiny’s Child.
Also with Timbaland, Elliott released her first album, entitled “Supa Dupa Fly” in 1997. Her song “The Rain” made her a rap star.
She had a series of hit albums and songs in the 1990s, such as “Work It,” “Hot Boyz” and “Get Ur Freak On,” often recorded with other big-name artists.
At Thursday’s ceremony the Songwriters Hall of Fame also honored five other creators, including singer Yusuf, formerly known as Cat Stevens, who penned such classics as “Wild World.”
Justin Timberlake received a special prize, the Contemporary Icon Award, which celebrates giants of contemporary music.
White man goes berserk and attacks elderly Hispanic man after hearing his accent
A Nebraska man this week was arrested and charged with assault after he attacked an elderly Hispanic man.
Local news station NebraskaTV reports that 20-year-old Tyler Cruse of Grand Island, Nebraska went to the house of a 64-year-old man at 2 in the morning and began pounding on the door because he thought someone he knew was in the house.
The man exited the house through a side door to get a better look at the person who was banging on his front door -- and Cruse then began yelling racial slurs at the man when he heard his Latin American accent.
Sean Spicer flips out after MSNBC host blames him for Sarah Sanders’ lie-filled press briefings
On Friday, former press secretary Sean Spicer appeared on MSNBC. When asked by host Hallie Jackson whether he thought the role of press secretary in the Trump administration required spinning reality, Spicer snapped.
"Sarah Sanders did not always tell the truth to reporters. Do you regret setting that precedent for dishonesty when you were at the podium?"
"No," Spicer replied.
"No? None? Not at all? None of the little things that you said weren’t true you regret none of them?" Jackson pressed.
"No, I didn't say that!" Spicer fired back. "You said, do you regret setting the precedent. Did I make mistakes? Of course I did... I've said that there are times I should have done a better job. There were times when I hope to God that you look back on some of your shows or some of your questions and say, wow, I wasn’t the best reporter I could have been. I clearly made mistakes."