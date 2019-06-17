Mitch McConnell goes berserk – says granting Puerto Rico statehood, voting rights, representation is ‘full bore socialism’
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went full-fledged off-the-wall red-baiting in a Fox News interview on Friday’s “Ingraham Angle.” The Republican from Kentucky told host Laura Ingraham that allowing Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. to become states – which would mean full representation in the U.S. House and Senate along with voting rights, would be “full bore socialism.”
Democrats “plan to make the District of Columbia a state and give them two Democratic Senators,” Leader McConnell said, adding they would also make Puerto Rico a state which “would give them two more Democratic Senators. They plan to expand the Supreme Court. So this is full bore socialism on the march in the House, and, yeah, as long as I am Majority Leader in the Senate none of that stuff is going anywhere.”
McConnell, who proudly posted the video clip (below) to his Twitter account, was not asked to defend his remarks, nor to explain how basic values of American democracy that 50 states currently enjoy and have since the founding of the Republic, are socialism.
He also admitted he wants to be called the “Grim Reaper” when it comes to bills passed by the House. McConnell is currently sitting at least 100 bills passed by the House of Representatives. He has zero plans to allow any of them to come to the floor for debate or a vote.
U.S. citizens living in Washington, D.C. have no representation in the Senate, and their House Representative cannot vote on actual legislation. They are allowed to vote for president but are allotted only the same number of Electoral College votes as the least-populous state.
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, but U.S. citizens who reside there have no representation in the House or Senate, and are not allowed to vote in presidential elections.
Here’s Sen. McConnell:
For the first time in my memory, I actually agree with Nancy Pelosi: I am the grim reaper when it comes to stopping the Democrats’ socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/mjQaJUPirb
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 14, 2019
Far-right motive seen in German pro-migrant official’s murder
German prosecutors said Monday they suspect a far-right motive in the assassination-style murder of a pro-migrant city official that stunned the country two weeks ago.
This would make the night-time killing of Walter Luebcke, 65, with a close-range gun shot to the head "a political assassination," they said.
A man in custody, identified only as 45-year-old Stephan E., is believed to have killed Kassel city administration chief Luebcke on June 2, federal prosecutors said.
Trump reelection launch is being overshadowed with a flood of really bad news: Washington Post reporter
Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker couldn't help but note that the launch of President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign is being drowned out by a flood of bad news.
In an MSNBC panel Monday, the group discussed the recent leak of internal poll numbers that shows the president losing in a number of states to the top seven Democrats running.
