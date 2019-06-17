Mitch McConnell goes berserk – says granting Puerto Rico statehood, voting rights, representation is ‘full bore socialism’

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went full-fledged off-the-wall red-baiting in a Fox News interview on Friday’s “Ingraham Angle.” The Republican from Kentucky told host Laura Ingraham that allowing Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. to become states – which would mean full representation in the U.S. House and Senate along with voting rights, would be “full bore socialism.”

Democrats “plan to make the District of Columbia a state and give them two Democratic Senators,” Leader McConnell said, adding they would also make Puerto Rico a state which “would give them two more Democratic Senators. They plan to expand the Supreme Court. So this is full bore socialism on the march in the House, and, yeah, as long as I am Majority Leader in the Senate none of that stuff is going anywhere.”

McConnell, who proudly posted the video clip (below) to his Twitter account, was not asked to defend his remarks, nor to explain how basic values of American democracy that 50 states currently enjoy and have since the founding of the Republic, are socialism.

He also admitted he wants to be called the “Grim Reaper” when it comes to bills passed by the House. McConnell is currently sitting at least 100 bills passed by the House of Representatives. He has zero plans to allow any of them to come to the floor for debate or a vote.

U.S. citizens living in Washington, D.C. have no representation in the Senate, and their House Representative cannot vote on actual legislation. They are allowed to vote for president but are allotted only the same number of Electoral College votes as the least-populous state.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, but U.S. citizens who reside there have no representation in the House or Senate, and are not allowed to vote in presidential elections.

Here’s Sen. McConnell: