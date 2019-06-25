Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn’t care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel’s finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
“Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office,” Himes said. “And the president said, ‘Ah heck, that doesn’t matter.'”
Himes also said that he was infuriated by the Trump administration’s decision to refuse to answer any questions about its proposed changes to the 2020 census.
“So there’s one week where the president… basically says, ‘Screw you’ to the Congress,” Himes explained. “Our system is built around the idea that the president will be deferential to the Congress. If that doesn’t exist, we essentially have a king!”
He also subtly criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) strategy of holding back on impeaching Trump as too politically calculating.
“If all you’re doing is kind of playing the odds and figuring out the statistics in the fact of appalling behavior, we won’t be galvanized,” he said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn't care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel's finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
"Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office," Himes said. "And the president said, 'Ah heck, that doesn't matter.'"
Activism
9/11 first responder busts Trump for lying about helping them: ‘There’s no meeting’
Appearing in CNN's New Day, two New York City first responders trashed Congress for its foot-dragging over providing funding to help those afflicted by illnesses directly related from the 9/11 attack.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, 9/11 first responder John Feal first took shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before getting around to recent comments made by President Donald Trump where he claimed he was having a meeting with representatives of the firefighters and police this week.
In an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd, the president noted the work being done by former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart to help get legislation pushed through, and said that he is taking a personal interest in the 9/11 victims' plight.
CNN
‘I don’t have to do it, legally’: Trump says he can invade Iran without Congress’ permission
On Monday, CNN reported that in a new interview, President Donald Trump said that he can invade Iran without congressional approval — and that although he would "like the idea" of keeping Congress in the loop, he doesn't "legally" have to do so.
"I like the idea of keeping Congress abreast, but I wouldn't have to do that," said Trump. In response to the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he must obtain congressional approval first, Trump said, "I disagree. I think most people seem to disagree."
"I do like keeping them — they are intelligent people," added Trump. "They will come up with some thoughts. I actually learned a couple of things the other day when we had our meeting with Congress which I think were helpful to me. I do like keeping them abreast, but I don't have to do it, legally."