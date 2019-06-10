MSNBC airs pointless focus group to find out why eight white people are still voting for Trump
MSNBC on Monday broadcast a focus group of eight Pennsylvania people who voted for President Donald Trump and plan to do so again in 2020.
The focus group was sponsored by Axios and conducted by Engagius.
“My big takeaway is that President Trump is standing tall in northwestern Pennsylvania,” Engagius co-founder Rich Thau told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing.
“Is there an opening for Democrats?” Jansing wondered.
“There wasn’t a lot,” Thau explained. “Most of these people who voted for Obama and then voted for Trump really like Donald Trump. In other places we visited, there are a lot of people who would rather have Barack Obama back. But these people in northwestern Pennsylvania, they’re happy with Donald Trump.”
At one point in the focus group, Thau asked the participants why they liked Trump.
“He was different,” one man said.
“He’s willing to be an American!” another man offered. “Dump all the hyphens and everything. We’re Americans first.”
“I like the idea that he wants to take care of Americans first,” one woman explained.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Breaking Banner
Nadler calls off criminal contempt vote for Barr after DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller files
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced that he is calling off an effort to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress after the Department of Justice agreed to give Congress key information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Nadler put out a statement Monday saying that the DOJ "Has agreed to begin... opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether the president and others obstructed justice."
Nadler then said that, given the DOJ's newfound cooperation with the House Judiciary Committee, he would "hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now" and give the department ample time to comply with the committee's requests.
Franklin Graham goes on anti-gay rant — and then gets totally destroyed
Franklin Graham spent one of the biggest gay pride weekends attacking LGBT people, and now he's getting totally destroyed on social media.Praising the news that the U.S. State Dept. under President Donald Trump is now banning gay pride flags from flying at American embassies around the world, Graham took to Twitter and Facebook, delivering his message of homophobic nationalism."I want to thank President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making the decision not to fly the gay flag over our embassies during June in recognition of gay pride month," Graham wrote on Facebook. "That is the right decision. The only flag that should fly over our embassies is the flag of the United States of America. The gay pride flag is offensive to Christians and millions of people of other faiths, not only in this country but around the world. The U.S. flag represents our nation—everyone—regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation."Graham also this weekend highlighted the story of anti-gay Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman, who just lost her case at the Washington State Supreme Court."It’s Baronelle’s religious freedoms that are being discriminated against!" Graham tweeted. "Baronelle should have the freedom not to participate in something she feels is wrong," he added, asking people to pray for her.Many are taking offense to Graham's remarks, just as they did recently when he told Pete Buttigieg to "repent" for loving his husband and for being gay. Even his hometown newspaper called Graham's views "moral manure," "fringe," and "gloriously irrelevant."Here's what people are saying in response to Graham's latest anti-LGBT attacks.
‘I don’t get to talk?’ Meghan McCain blows up as commercials interrupt her turn — and Whoopi Goldberg sets her straight
Whoopi Goldberg had to cool off an angry Meghan McCain, who balked when "The View" went to a commercial break before she had a chance to speak at length.
The panelists were discussing a recent wave of anti-abortion laws passed in states like Alabama, which makes no exception for pregnancies conceived in rape and also extends parental rights to rapists.
"The interesting thing is one of the things I hope all these states adopt no matter what situation is, is they have some help for these women and children who may be going through this who don't have any place to go," Goldberg said. "If you're slashing all these -- you know, all these places like Planned Parenthood (where) you could go and you could say this is what's happening, and someone would understand. This is a conversation that's going to be happening quite a while. We'll keep you posted."