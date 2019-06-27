MSNBC conservative: ‘Trump won’ the first Democratic debate because candidates are too liberal

MSNBC conservative contributor Charlie Sykes and NBC’s Jonathan Allen argued on Thursday that President Donald Trump won the first Democratic presidential debate without competing.

During an MSNBC segment about winners and losers of the debate, Sykes “reluctantly” picked Trump as the victor.

“I think it’s very important to defeat Donald Trump, but yes, he did, because of this move to the left,” Sykes said.

NBC’s Allen agreed with Sykes.

“I think Trump won,” Allen said.

With that, host Stephanie Ruhle ended the segment.

“Great conversation,” Ruhle concluded. “Definitely made us smarter.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.