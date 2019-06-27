MSNBC conservative: ‘Trump won’ the first Democratic debate because candidates are too liberal
MSNBC conservative contributor Charlie Sykes and NBC’s Jonathan Allen argued on Thursday that President Donald Trump won the first Democratic presidential debate without competing.
During an MSNBC segment about winners and losers of the debate, Sykes “reluctantly” picked Trump as the victor.
“I think it’s very important to defeat Donald Trump, but yes, he did, because of this move to the left,” Sykes said.
NBC’s Allen agreed with Sykes.
“I think Trump won,” Allen said.
With that, host Stephanie Ruhle ended the segment.
“Great conversation,” Ruhle concluded. “Definitely made us smarter.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why
In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn't expect any bombshells -- but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.
According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.
Breaking Banner
How Mitch McConnell became a bigger villain in first Democratic Debate than Trump
Google searches for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spiked over 2,000 percent during Wednesday's first Democratic Debate, causing him to be the top trending search out of all of the people and issues in the second half of the debate.
As the Daily Beast points out, McConnell "loomed" over the debate like the Grim Reaper he admits he is.
Meghan McCain schooled by half-asleep Julian Castro in immigration clash on The View
An exhausted Julian Castro busted Meghan McCain for pushing "right-wing talking points" to misrepresent his position on immigration.
The Democratic presidential candidate hadn't slept yet after taking part in the first primary debate Wednesday and making multiple television appearances Thursday morning after drawing widespread praise for his performance, and he made a remote appearance on "The View."
"I hear what you are saying," McCain said, "but if you decriminalize, aren't you calling for open borders, and how can you enforce any rules if there are no repercussions for doing something illegal?"