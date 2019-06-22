MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bashed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as just a ‘different form of Trump’

MSNBC anchor Donny Deutsch attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as being just a “different form of Trump” on his new show “Saturday Night Politics.”

Deutsch said he was “up in arms” of Ocasio-Cortez referring to Trump’s detention camps as “concentration camps” — which is the correct definition.

The host did not care that Ocasio-Cortez’s use “fit squarely in the academic consensus and definition.”

“That’s my concern, that she’s a Trump, she knows what she’s doing, and she is a different form of Trump,” Deutsch charged.

Deutsch said he expected a social media backlash for his attack on Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday when MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd took AOC’s comments out of context to attack the congresswoman.

Also during the show, a guest suggested Deutsch might not be “woke enough” to understand the criticism of Joe Biden. The host also urged viewers to disregard polling favorable to progressives.

