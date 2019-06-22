MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bashed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as just a ‘different form of Trump’
MSNBC anchor Donny Deutsch attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as being just a “different form of Trump” on his new show “Saturday Night Politics.”
Deutsch said he was “up in arms” of Ocasio-Cortez referring to Trump’s detention camps as “concentration camps” — which is the correct definition.
The host did not care that Ocasio-Cortez’s use “fit squarely in the academic consensus and definition.”
“That’s my concern, that she’s a Trump, she knows what she’s doing, and she is a different form of Trump,” Deutsch charged.
Deutsch said he expected a social media backlash for his attack on Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday when MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd took AOC’s comments out of context to attack the congresswoman.
Also during the show, a guest suggested Deutsch might not be “woke enough” to understand the criticism of Joe Biden. The host also urged viewers to disregard polling favorable to progressives.
Author kidnapped by Somali pirates absolutely destroys the integrity of Trump and DHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen
Journalist Michael Scott Moore, who was held hostage by pirates for 32 months, offered a damning observation on American politics in the age of President Donald Trump.
In January of 2012, Moore was kidnapped in Galkayo, Somali and held until being liberated by Navy SEALs in September of 2014.
He published the memoir The Desert and the Sea : 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast in 2018.
Moore posted a video of a Trump Department of Justice official attempting to justify not giving toothpaste or soap to children detained by the Department of Homeland Security under Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen.
Boris Johnson’s partner shouted ‘get off me’ and London police responded to the altercation: report
Britain's leadership contest was rocked on Saturday by reports that police were called to a late-night "row" between frontrunner Boris Johnson and his partner, just hours before campaigning opened to win over grassroots Conservatives.
The Guardian said officers were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour said there had been a loud altercation involving screams, shouts and bangs at the south London property, shortly after Johnson had secured his place in the final run-off to become prime minister.
The paper said late Friday Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds could be heard telling the former London mayor to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".
Texas Republican is so annoying one member of Congress wanted to ‘punch him’: report
The Republican congressman who once worked as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is not making friends on Capitol Hill, The New York Times reported Saturday.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has been forcing roll call votes, dragging Congress into sessions that have lasted after midnight.
"For the first time in recent memory, a vote had been demanded on every amendment in a spending package, extending an already unwieldy and gridlocked process painfully late," The Times explained. "And almost everyone was mad at Representative Chip Roy, the freshman Republican from Texas who was leading a campaign to force dozens of votes late into the night — a campaign that would span two weeks of House session."